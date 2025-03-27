Score Prediction for BYU Basketball vs Alabama in the Sweet 16
For the first time since 2011, the BYU Cougars are in the Sweet 16. BYU will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday evening in the first game of the Sweet 16. The winner of BYU-Alabama will advance to the Elite Eight to take on the winner of Duke-Arizona.
This game features two of the most prolific offenses in the sport. BYU ranks 9th in offensive efficiency per KenPom and Alabama ranks #4. The Crimson Tide play with the fastest tempo in the country. Playing uptempo has been critical for BYU over the last stretch of the season. Expect a fast-paced game.
Both teams like to get after the offensive boards and both teams have been vulnerable, at least at times, on the defensive end. On paper, these two teams are very similar.
Like he has in so many games during BYU's run this month, Keba Keita is going to play a critical role as both a rim protector and a rebounder. The Crimson Tide make 60.2% of their two-point attempts which ranks third in the country. Alabama attacks the rim and creates lob opportunities as well as any team in the country. Keita will be BYU's last line of defense around the rim.
On the offensive glass, BYU will need to create more opportunities for themselves to counter Alabama's scoring prowess. The Crimson Tide allow offensive rebounds on 29% of misses which ranks 154th in the country. That's an area where BYU could exploit an Alabama weakness in this game.
The Alabama defense has been vulnerable at times. Over the last 10 games, the Crimson Tide have allowed 80 or more points 7 times. Over the same stretch, Alabama has allowed 90 or more points 4 times.
We like BYU in a shootout.
BYU 92 | Alabama 90