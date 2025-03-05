Social Media Reacts to BYU's Double Overtime Thriller Over No. 10 Iowa State
On Tuesday night, BYU basketball pulled out not only the best win of the season over no. 10 Iowa State, but one of the best wins in program history. The Cougars needed a win over Iowa State to secure a top-four seed in the Big 12 tournament. The win not only positioned BYU for a double bye in the Big 12 tournament, it also positioned BYU to improve a seed-line or two in the NCAA Tournament.
Social media erupted after BYU's win over the Cyclones. Former BYU cornerback Brian Logan said it best after the game. "I'm liking and retweeting every BYU Men's Basketball tweet right now." We've compiled the best social media reactions to the Cougars' gritty win over the Cyclones.
Even the streets were buzzing in Provo as students celebrated a historic win over Iowa State.
One fan described quipped that her "body doesn't know the difference between getting chased by a bear and watching a BYU basketball game."
BYU made history against Iowa State. According to OptaSTATS, BYU is the first team to have 29 or more turnovers against an AP Top 25 opponent and win since 1998.
BYU basketball is one of the hottest teams in the country right now according to nationaly analyst Sean Paul.
BYU ranks fifth nationally in Erik Haslem's momentum metric.
Prior to Tuesday night, the only other team to beat Iowa State when healthy was Auburn. Auburn has been the top team in the country throughout the season, and they narrowly beat Iowa State 83-81 earlier in the season. BYU took down a healthy Iowa State team in Ames.
BYU's seven-game winning streak has positioned BYU to potentially make a deep run in March. Jon Rothstein believes it could make up for the 2020 BYU team who never had a chance to make a run since the NCAA Tournament was cancelled.
Evan Miya believes BYU's win at Iowa State was enough to push BYU up "at least" one seed-line.
BYU basketball has the attention of not only the fanbase, but the BYU football program as well. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was tuned into the action on Tuesday night.
So was BYU staffer Jack Damuni.
Two plays got social media's attention more than all others: Dallin Hall's alley-oop and Keba Keita's chase-down block. The official BYU Cougars account had a funny caption about Hall's dunk: "Some might call this 'sneaky athletic'".
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston and BYU safety Raider Damuni have been vocal supporters of the basketball team throughout the season. They were both impressed by Dallin Hall on Tuesday night
Keba Keita made one of the best defensive plays in BYU history against Iowa State. One fan took a screenshot of the ground Keita had to make up to pull off the chase-down block.
Another fan equated the block to Nacho Libre famously "getting that corn out of his face."
BYU's play over the last few weeks has Big 12 fans wondering whether BYU is the best team in the Big 12 right now.
The referees were a hot topic throughout the game. BYU was whistled for some critical fouls late in the game that allowed the Cyclones to cut into BYU's lead. Former BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb called it a "historically bad whistle."
Speaking of referees, someone on social media noticed this bizarre clip of referee Jeffrey Anderson.
All in all, BYU-Iowa State was an incredible college basketball game. According to Chris Williams, the Iowa State fans in attendance appreciated the effort on both sides. They reportedly gave both teams a standing ovation as they went to their respective locker rooms.