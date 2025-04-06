Sportsbook Gives BYU Basketball Top Five National Title Odds
The BYU basketball program will be entering perhaps its most anticipated season ever. Coming off a Sweet 16 run, the Cougars will welcome the nation's top recruit in AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is bringing an unprecedented national spotlight to the program. The sportsbooks are taking note as well. On Saturday night, FanDuel Sportsbook released the way-too-early 2026 national title odds.
BYU was given the fifth-best odds to win the 2026 national championship behind only Duke, Houston, Louisville, and Purdue. The Cougars had better odds than notable programs like Auburn, Kentucky, and UConn.
Before BYU can dream of making the deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history, they will need to round out the rest of the 2025-2026 roster. Starting center Keba Keita announced his plans to return for next season. He is the first starter to confirm his plans to return next season.
After Keita, BYU is waiting on decisions from Egor Demin and Richie Saunders. Both Demin and Saunders will have the option to enter the NBA Draft. If Demin and Saunders return, BYU could be just an addition or two away from having one of the best rosters in the sport.
In his first season as BYU's head coach, Kevin Young has raised the bar. He led the program to the Sweet 16 for just the third time ever, and he is bringing in the best recruiting class in program history. He has the potential to take BYU to unprecedented heights over the next few years.
