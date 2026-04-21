Two Things We've Learned About the BYU Basketball Roster, Two Things We Still Don't Know

It's been an eventful couple weeks in the college basketball world. On Tuesday, the transfer portal closes for all college basketball players. While players can no longer enter the transfer portal, they can still commit to their schools of choice if they entered the portal when it was open.

At the end of the transfer window, there are a few things we've learned about the BYU basketball roster, and a few things we are yet to learn.

First Thing We Know: Kevin Young Wasn't Kidding About Adding Shooters

As soon as BYU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, Kevin Young told the media that he would prioritize adding shooters to next year's roster. Kevin Young's actions have backed up his statements.

First, BYU added Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler. Chandler shot 45.7% from three in SEC play which ranked second in the SEC. Then, BYU added Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey. Betsey shot 44.1% from three in ACC play.

Of the three transfers that BYU has added, Jake Wahlin is the worst shooter of the three. Still, Wahlin shot 37% from three in ACC play last season. Wahlin can certainly knock down open threes.

First Thing We Still Don't Know: Who is Going to Start at Center?

BYU lost all three centers from last year's roster. Keba Keita graduated and Xavion Staton and Abdullah Ahmed entered the transfer portal. BYU hasn't added a big to replace any of the three departing bigs.

BYU needs not only a starting center, they also need a backup or two at that position.

Second Thing We Know: Three Starters Are Known

After withdrawing from the transfer portal, Robert Wright III will obviously start for BYU at point guard in 2026. Collin Chandler will also start right away after transferring in from Kentucky. Then there is five-star recruit Bruce Branch III who could be the third lottery pick out of BYU in as many years. Branch will start right away as well.

Second Thing We Still Don't Know: Will BYU Add Another Four?

BYU returns Khadim Mboup who could play the four. Jake Wahlin could also play the four. And then Tyler Betsey could also play the four in a pinch. Will BYU add another four from the transfer portal that could compete for the starting job?

The Cougars were linked to Keanu Dawes who committed to Kansas and Sebastian Rancik who committed to Florida State. Adding a starting center is the greatest need and the obvious priority. It remains to be seen if BYU will add another four that could start of Mboup or Wahlin.