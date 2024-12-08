The Kevin Young Era: Pros and Cons of a One-and-Done Roster
When Kevin Young arrived as the new coach of the BYU basketball program, there was a lot of excitement (and there still is) about the recruiting power that he brings to campus. With years of NBA experience, he has a pitch that players like Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings couldn't turn down.
The thing is, Demin and Catchings are most likely headed to the NBA after just one year. If BYU lands number one recruit and projected 2026 lottery pick AJ Dybantsa, it's the same story all over again.
This is something we've never seen at BYU. A roster loaded with more talent than ever before that will be in constant turnover every season. It's not necessarily a bad thing - top programs like Kansas, Duke, and Gonzaga have been dealing with this for decades.
With just under a week until BYU's next game against Fresno State, I've been reflecting on the changes that Kevin Young has brought to the program. Here are the two biggest pros and cons I see to the "one-and-done" approach.
Pros
High-caliber players
Kevin Young's recruiting pitch that he will develop players for the NBA gives BYU access to the best players in the country. Full stop.
Whatever else you want to say about roster turnover, BYU basketball's roster will see more talent in the coming years than ever before. Arguably, it already has.
Reputation and recruiting
If great players come to BYU and then get drafted, a pipeline is born. This is the foundation of what Kevin Young brings to the table. As someone who has coached NBA players and knows firsthand what it takes to thrive in the league, he is perfectly positioned to help players get there. In terms of long-term recruiting efforts, this is huge for BYU.
Cons
Roster turnover
With coaching changes, graduations, and transfer portal losses, as well as several new additions to the roster, we are seeing the effects of roster turnover on full display. Players are still learning to play with each other, and individual playing styles sometimes clash. Chemistry takes time to build and there's no substitute for in-game experience.
The good news is that adversity builds team unity. Close games and early-season losses, like Ole Miss and Providence, will help the Cougars learn how to play together.
Focus on individual draft stock
This is more of a hypothetical for me than something I've seen to be true. But it stands to reason that if a player knows he will be declaring for the draft after one season, he'll have dual priorities. In addition to winning games at BYU, he'll also be watching how he is perceived in mock drafts and by NBA scouts. This could lead to more of an individualistic playing philosophy than a team player mentality.
So what?
This isn't meant to be an exhaustive list, and it's also not a condemnation of or love letter to Kevin Young. You may agree or disagree or have things to add to what I've said here.
Regardless of how all of how everything plays out, we are on the forefront of an exciting time for BYU basketball. Though there are some cons to the type of roster Kevin Young is building, the ceiling is high and the possibilities are endless. Deep tournament runs and NCAA championship contention feel closer than ever.
At the end of the day, the season comes one game at a time. Next up, the Cougars will look to get things back on track with a win against Fresno State on December 11th.