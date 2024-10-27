'They Have No Idea What's Coming': BYU Basketball Veterans Fouss and Knell Prepare Newcomers For The Big 12
Fousseyni Traore and Trevin Knell have long been fan favorites of BYU basketball fans. It's easy to see why: these two form BYU's best two-man lineup in terms of team offensive and defensive efficiency. Fouss's post presence and his ability to dominate guys much taller than him make him a scoring, shot-blocking machine. When you combine that with Knell's ability to stretch defenses with his range, you get one of the most potent duos in college basketball.
With Mark Pope's departure and so many new faces on the roster, Head Coach Kevin Young has repeatedly mentioned his gratitude for the veterans who bring much-needed Big 12 playing experience. During Big 12 Media Day, BYU basketball veterans Fousseyni Traore and Trevin Knell reflected on their off-season development as well as the challenges that come with playing in the most competitive league in college basketball.
Skill Development
Both players have been focused on leveling up their game. Traore has worked on his passing, saying, “Last year, you had to pass to me. Now I just feel like I’m finding ways to add that to my game.” Knell's priority has been footwork and finding his spots. “Coach Young is a mastermind with plays... I’ve been working on getting my feet set as quickly as possible.”
The duo has also been preparing the team's newcomers for the Big 12’s physicality. Knell says that he's always telling the freshmen to toughen up: “When they complain about fouls, I tell them, ‘You have no idea what’s coming.’” Traore agreed, adding, “Everybody is a dog [in this league] right now. It’s not going to be easy.”
In case you missed it, you can see Fouss, Knell, and the rest of the team in the highlights of their recent Blue and White scrimmage:
Big 12 Matchups
Both players are excited for matchups this season against UCF and Cincinnati. "I’m pumped to play [Cincinatti] at their place this time," Knell said. He also emphasized how important it is to play hard for the full 40 minutes: “We’d be up ten plus points multiple times, and then with five minutes left, it’s a one-point game. No lead is safe in the Big 12.”
From the looks of it, the Cougars have grown a lot this offseason and are ready to show the world what they're capable of. “A lot of people still doubt us,” Knell said. “So it’s going to be fun to prove them wrong.”