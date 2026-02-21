Three Keys to a BYU Upset Win Over Iowa State

The BYU basketball program is looking for a signature win in conference play. The Cougars will have another chance on Saturday night against no. 6 Iowa State. The Cyclones are coming off a win over a top-five Houston squad.

The Cyclones are favored by 3.5 points according to oddsmakers. Here are three keys to a BYU upset.

1. Run Iowa State Off the Three-Point Line

Against Arizona, BYU dared the Wildcats to beat them from the three-point line. BYU head coach Kevin Young said as much in the postgame press conference. That's exactly what Arizona did, hitting 9/21 threes.

That strategy made sense against Arizona - the Wildcats score most of their points by attacking the rim.

That is not a strategy that BYU can afford to use against Iowa State. The Cyclones rank fifth nationally in three-point shooting percentage. If you give Iowa State open threes, they will knock them down at a 40% clip.

BYU has struggled to prevent threes this season. That will be a point of emphasis for the BYU defense in this game.

2. Push the Tempo

Iowa State is one of the best defenses in the country. The Cyclones rank 7th in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom. Iowa State forces offenses to slow down and play in the half court - that's when they are at their best. Their average possession length on defense ranks 334th nationally.

On offense, BYU likes to get out and push the tempo. The Cougars rank 22nd in average possession length on offense.

BYU needs to generate easy looks by pushing the tempo in this game. That starts by getting defensive stops and push the tempo. If BYU is forced to play a lot of half court offense, the Cyclones will force player not named AJ Dybantsa or Rob Wright beat them.

3. Protect the Defensive Glass

Over the last month, BYU has struggled to gather defensive rebounds in critical moments. Iowa State is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. The Cyclones rebound 37% of offensive rebound opportunities which ranks 22nd nationally.

BYU ranks 84th in offensive rebounds allowed per KenPom.

BYU's defense has struggled to prevent open looks the last few weeks. When BYU does force missed shorts, they have to capitalize by grabbing the defensive rebounds. That's where a player like Khadim Mboup could play a critical role in this game. Mboup immediately elevates BYU's rebounding efforts when he is on the floor.