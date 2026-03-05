Updated Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Big 12 women's basketball tournament is underway in Kansas City. On Tuesday, the first round featured the bottom eight teams in the league that played four games each other. Four more games are on the schedule for Wednesday.

The first round of the tournament was all chalk: every favored seed advanced to the second round. The second round, at least so far, has been the opposite. 12-seed Kansas State took down 5-seed Texas Tech for the first upset of the tournament. Then, 9-seed BYU took down rival Utah thanks to a dominant second half.

Updated Big 12 Women's Tournament Bracket

2026 Big 12 women's basketball tournament bracket | BYU On SI

The final two games of the second round include 10-seed Arizona State against 7-seed Iowa State. The Sun Devils are coming off a narow win over rival Arizona.

The final game of the evening will feature 11-seed Kansas against 6-seed Colorado.

On Friday, the quarterfinals will begin in Kansas City. 12-seed Kansas State will look to coninue their improbable run with a game against 4-seed Oklahoma State. BYU will take on 1-seed TCU. The Horned Frogs are the reigning Big 12 champions.

BYU Takes Down Rival Utah in the Second Round

On Thursday, Lee Cummard and the BYU women's basketball team used a dominant second half to take down rival Utah 70-52. This game was a tale of two halves.

After a hot shooting start by BYU, Utah bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring BYU 19-5 to take a 36-27 lead into the halftime locker room. BYU went cold from three in the second quarter, shooting 0/6 from the three-point line.

In the second half, it was all BYU. The Cougars outscored the Utes 43-16 on their way to a convincing victory. BYU star sophomore Delaney Gibb was the star of the game. Gibb scored a team-high 19 points with 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Gibb played all 40 minutes.

BYU went on a 20-2 run to end the third quarter. The Cougars went from trailing by 10 to leading by 8 in a matter of five minutes. After that run, BYU never allowed Utah to get back in the game. Any Utah points were answered by BYU on the other end int he fourth quarter.

Lee Cummard's Cougars have now won five consecutive games including two wins over Utah. The Cougars, who came into the tournament on the wrong side of the bubble, could really help their tournament chances with an upset win over TCU.