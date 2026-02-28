BYU Listed as Defining Game for Two Opponents in 2026

Going into the 2026 season, BYU is going to be in the spotlight. The Cougars will likely be ranked in the top 15 nationally. ESPN recently listed the "defining game" for every P4 team in 2026. Unsurprisingly, ESPN listed Notre Dame as BYU's defining game.

"If BYU wants to prove it belongs with the big boys, this is as close to a must-win game as it will play. It would have been an appetizing consolation bowl game last season after both teams narrowly missed the playoff, but here it could serve as a potential springboard to the playoff in 2026." -- Kyle Bonagura

If BYU is going to garner national respect, it is going to need to beat a team like Notre Dame. It is very possible that both teams could be undefeated and in the top 10 when they match up in October. A win over the Fighting Irish could give BYU the notorioty to make the College Football Playoff, something they have lacked the last two years.

Perhaps more notably, BYU was listed as the defining game for two of its opponents: Arizona and Utah. On paper, Arizona and Utah are two teams that will be in the top half of the Big 12 standings.

Arizona will come to Provo in week two. The Wildcats return veteran quarterback Noah Fifita and are looking to break through in the Big 12. On the game, ESPN's Bill Connelly wrote "Are Noah Fifita & Co. Big 12 contenders in 2026, or are they simply hoping for another solid season? Well, two weeks in, they'll either be 0-1 in conference play, or they'll have pulled an upset of a preseason top-15 team. That will be a solid partial answer right there."

Arizona-BYU could be a game that determines who makes the Big 12 championship game in December. It is a massive game for both schools.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura believes the BYU-Utah game will shape the narrative of the Utes' 2026 season. "Regardless of how the first eight games go, the tilt with BYU will likely shape how [Morgan Scalley's] debut campaign is remembered."

The 2026 Holy War will be the first in a new era of the rivalry. Morgan Scalley will be making his debut as Utah's head coach. The first-year head coach will surely be motivated to notch his first win over rival BYU.

The 2026 BYU Football Schedule

Sep. 5: vs. Utah Tech

Sep. 12: vs. Arizona

Sep. 19: at Colorado State

BYU WEEK

Oct. 3: at TCU

Oct. 10: vs. Iowa State

Oct. 17: vs. Notre Dame

Oct. 24: at UCF

Oct. 31: vs Arizona State

Nov. 7: at Utah

Nov. 14: vs. Baylor

Nov. 21: at Kansas

Nov. 28: vs Cincinnati