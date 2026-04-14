Updated Look at the BYU Basketball Roster After the First Week of the Transfer Window

It's been one week since the transfer portal opened for all college basketball players. In the last week, more than half of BYU's roster has entered the transfer portal. BYU has also picked up two transfer commitments over the last week as well.

In this article, we will get an updated look at next year's BYU basketball roster.

Departing Players

BYU listed 17 players on the roster last season. 13 of the 17 players are either out of eligibility, likely on their way to the NBA Draft (AJ Dybantsa), or have entered the transfer portal. Dybantsa has not officially declared for the draft. However, it would be shocking if he didn't declare for the draft.

Mihailo Boskovic - Out of eligibility Keba Keita - Out of eligibility Richie Saunders - Out of eligibility AJ Dybantsa - NBA Draft Jared McGregor - Out of eligibility Rob Wright III - Transfer Tyler Mrus - Transfer Aleksej Kostic - Transfer Dominique Diomande - Transfer Kennard Davis Jr. - Transfer Xavion Staton - Transfer Abdullah Ahmed - Transfer KJ Perry - Transfer

Players with more Eligibility

In the transfer portal era, rosters are put together on a year-by-year basis. This is an extreme example of that. These are the players that have more eligibility remaining should they return to BYU next season.

Brody Kozlowski Khadim Mboup Nate Pickens Dawson Baker

Dawson Baker would need to apply for another year of eligibility to be eligible for next season. Nate Pickens, who originally came to BYU to be a backup point guard last year, never played due to an injury. Brody Kozlowski's career has also been limited by injuries. Khadim Mboup is the only player on this list that was available all season.

Incoming Players

These are players that have signed with BYU or committed to BYU and are scheduled to enroll in time for next season. This group is headlined by five-star recruit Bruce Branch and Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler.

Collin Chandler - Kentucky transfer Tyler Betsey - Syracuse transfer Bruce Branch III - High school signee Dean Rueckert - High school signee Brooks Bahr - Returned missionary

Five-star prospect Bruce Branch III headlines the group of incoming players. Branch III, similar to Egor Demin and AJ Dybantsa, has a chance to be the next lottery pick to come out of BYU. Branch III and Collin Chandler are the only two on the list that are odds-on favorites to be starters.

Unlike Dybantsa, however, Branch III will not be able to carry the scoring load that Dybantsa did as a true freshman. He will need to be surrounded by a better roster. That's the work that Kevin Young and staff have in front of them over the next few weeks and months.