If you want to experience the closest thing you can to March Madness during the non-conference schedule, tuning into “Feast Week” is a must. It’s a jam-packed, exciting slate of college basketball games that historically happens during the week of Thanksgiving as teams look to strengthen their resumes for the Big Dance before conference play.

Most teams participate in multi-team events that guarantee at least a few games, regardless of whether they win or lose.

In Kevin Young’s first season as head coach, BYU went 1-1 in the Rady Children's Invitational, losing to Ole Miss before beating NC State. In year two, the Cougars played in the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational, going 2-0 with wins over Dayton and Miami.

Format of the Southwest Maui Invitational

For the first time since 2019, BYU is participating in the Southwest Maui Invitational. It’s the fifth time the Cougars have played in the event. This year’s eight-team field also includes Arizona, Clemson, Colorado State, Ole Miss, Providence, VCU, and Washington. All games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and the ESPN app.

BYU opens the event against Washington on Monday at 3pm MT/5pm ET. If the Cougars win, they will play the winner of Clemson vs Ole Miss in the next round. If they lose, they will face the loser of that same matchup.

No matter what happens, BYU is guaranteed to play three games.

2026 Southwest Maui Invitational

BYU could play against Arizona

The most intriguing storyline for the event is a possible Big 12 matchup between BYU and Arizona. Since the two teams are on opposite sides of the bracket, both would have to win their first two games to meet in the championship.

Though it’s rare, teams from the same conference occasionally face each other in non-conference play. For example, earlier this week, Kansas played both West Virginia and Houston in the Players Era event in Las Vegas.

If BYU and Arizona meet in the title game, they would be guaranteed to play each other at least three times this season, since they are already scheduled to play twice during the Big 12 regular season.

Beyond that, though it’s incredibly unlikely, BYU could play Arizona a total of five times this season if they also meet in the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, it would be notable if BYU got the chance to play Arizona in Maui. It would be a good opportunity for the Cougars to earn a signature win and get more familiar with the Wildcats before facing them twice in Big 12 play.

Building the resume for March Madness

The Cougars have played well through their first five games of the season, but now they’ll get a chance to test themselves a bit more in Maui. The last time they played in the event, they went 2-1, beating UCLA in the opening round, losing to Kansas in the semifinals, and finishing third with a win over Virginia Tech.

The Big 12 is a gauntlet every year, and there are plenty of opportunities to pick up quality wins. But that also means things can go south quickly for a team that gets caught in a losing streak.

That’s what makes these multi-team events so significant. Teams can drop a few conference games and still feel good about their odds of making the NCAA Tournament if they pick up quality wins in non-conference play.

Last year, BYU’s wins against Villanova, Wisconsin, and Clemson all aged well and played a huge part in the Cougars landing a 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Wins in Maui could carry similar weight come Selection Sunday.

Rob Wright, who didn’t play against Northern Colorado due to injury, is expected to return for the Maui Invitational. He will be a key piece if BYU hopes to make a run in the event.