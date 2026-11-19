For the first time in his career, Rob Wright missed a game due to injury. Although Kevin Young confirmed it’s not a serious injury and that Wright should be back on the court for the Maui Invitational, the Cougars decided to keep him out and let Bruce Branch take a turn at running point.

That didn’t seem to slow down their offense, as they beat Northern Colorado 98-54, their second straight win against a Big Sky team. For the fourth time in five games, BYU scored 94+ points, had at least five players who scored in double figures, and made at least 11 threes.

It was also BYU’s largest margin of victory so far this season, eclipsing the 41-point win against Omaha.

With Wright on the sidelines, Branch passed his audition as the floor general with a career-high six assists to go along with his 16 points. This is the type of game NBA scouts love to see.

Collin Chandler led all scorers with a season-high 20 points, his most in a BYU jersey. It was a night where he seemed to have his way everywhere on the floor. From knocking down threes to twisting and turning at the rim to scoring in transition, Chandler put on a show. He also added four assists. He’s starting to look like a strong candidate to be BYU’s second-leading scorer behind Wright.

Another Cougar with a season-high in points, and his most in Provo, was Jaxon Kohler. The big man scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds. He willed his way to the basket over and over and knocked down multiple triples for the third consecutive game.

Still, the most intriguing performance of anyone on BYU’s roster came from Brooks Bahr. In just 18 minutes, he had a career-high 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and five steals. The freshman did it all and, per usual, made the most of his time on the floor. He was a perfect 6-6 from the field. He continues to impress and seems to be getting better every game.

One of the biggest storylines of the game was BYU’s dominance on the glass. BYU outrebounded Northern Colorado 45-21, including 32 defensive rebounds that led to zero offensive rebounds for the Bears. It was the Cougars’ largest rebounding differential in a game since March 4, 2025 against Iowa State.

Northern Colorado had 24 turnovers, which is a credit to BYU’s defensive effort and intensity throughout the game. It’s the first time a BYU opponent has turned the ball over that many times since Northern Arizona on December 27, 2012, and it surpassed West Virginia’s 22 turnovers last season as the most by an opponent in the Kevin Young era. It wasn’t the cleanest game for the Cougars either, who had 17 turnovers of their own. Yet they still managed to have another big scoring night.

After a four-game home stand, it’s time to hit the road. BYU will head to Hawaii next to play in the Maui Invitational before returning to the Delta Center to play Northwestern. The Cougars won’t return to the Marriott Center until December 9 against in-state rival Utah State.

You can watch highlights of the BYU vs Northern Colorado game below.

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