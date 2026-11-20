The No. 10 ranked BYU Cougars visit the Kansas Jayhawks for a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon.

BYU started the season 6-0 but has since alternated losses and wins in its last four games. The Cougars did take care of business with a 28-7 win over Baylor as -9.5 home favorites last week.

Kansas is also coming off a win, earning a 37-14 upset win at West Virginia last week. The Jayhawks had lost two in a row prior to that victory.

Kansas beat BYU in the first two meetings between these schools most recently 17-13 in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

BYU vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

BYU -5.5 (-108)

Kansas +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

BYU -225

Kansas: +185

Total

47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

BYU vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

BYU record: 8-2

Kansas record: 4-6

BYU vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch

Bear Bachmeier, Quarterback, BYU Cougars

Bear Bachmeier has been a dual threat at quarterback this season for BYU. He obviously leads the team with 2,126 passing yards, ranking 43rd in the nation, but he’s also ran for 449 yards and 10 touchdowns on 103 carries.

The sophomore was impressive last year as a freshman starter, and has built on that so far this season.

Bachmeier has had a few down games passing the football recently. He completed 21 of 35 passes with one touchdown but four interceptions two weeks ago at Utah, then had 104 yards on 14 of 24 passing with a touchdown last week against Baylor. He did run for three scores in that one, though.

BYU vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick

Both of BYU’s losses this season have come on the road, losing at UCF as favorites and at Utah as +4.5 underdogs. However, Kansas is just 4-6 overall on the season, 3-2 at home, and 2-5 in conference.

The Cougars are still the better overall team, and most of their wins have come by at least this 6.5-point spread. Their lone victory by just four points was when they were +10.5 underdogs against Notre Dame.

I’ll back BYU to string two wins together – and cover the spread – here against a lackluster Kansas squad.

Pick: BYU -5.5 (-108)

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