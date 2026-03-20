Where the 2026-2027 BYU Basketball Roster Stands Ahead of Transfer Window

The BYU basketball season came to a disappointing end on Thursday as the Cougars were upset by 11-seed Texas and knocked out of the NCAA Tournament. 35 points from AJ Dybnatsa, a freshman record in the first round, was not enough to overcome the lack of production from the rest of BYU's rotation.

As the Cougars prepare for the transfer window, there are more questions than answers in terms of what BYU's roster will look like next season. In this article, we'll outline where BYU's roster stands ahead of the transfer portal window.

Departing Players

These are the five players that are out of eligibility or likely on their way to the NBA Draft (AJ Dybantsa). Dybantsa has not officially declared for the draft. However, it would be shocking if he didn't declare for the draft.

Mihailo Boskovic - Out of eligibility Keba Keita - Out of eligibility Richie Saunders - Out of eligibility AJ Dybantsa - NBA Draft Jared McGregor - Out of eligibility

Players with more Eligibility

In the tranfser portal eral, rosters are put together on a year-by-year basis. These are the players that have more eligibility remaining should they return to BYU next season.

Rob Wright III Tyler Mrus Brody Kozlowski Aleksej Kostic Khadim Mboup Nate Pickens Dominique Diomande Dawson Baker Kennard Davis Jr. Xavion Staton Abdullah Ahmed

It's very safe to assume that at least a few of these players will enter the transfer portal. Frankly, if BYU is going to be able to use some resources in the transfer portal, it might need a few of these players to transfer our of the program.

As of this writing, four scholarship newcomers are scheduled to backfill the four departing scholarship players. Therefore, BYU will need players to transfer out if they want to be able to bring impact players in from the tranfser portal.

Incoming Players

These are players that have signed with BYU or committed to BYU and are scheduled to enroll in time for next season. This group is headlined by five-star recruit Bruce Branch.

Bruce Branch III - High school signee Dean Rueckert - High school signee KJ Perry - JUCO signee Brooks Bahr - Returned missionary

Five-star prospect Bruce Branch III headlines the group of incoming players. Branch III, similar to Egor Demin and AJ Dybantsa, has a chance to be the next lottery pick to come out of BYU.

Unlike Dybantsa, however, Branch III will not be able to carry the scoring load that Dybantsa did as a true freshman. He will need to be surrounded by a better roster.