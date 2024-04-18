Where the BYU Basketball Roster Stands as Kevin Young Takes Over
On Wednesday, new BYU coach Kevin Young had his introductory press conference. In his press conference, he made his top priority clear: roster retention. Today, we'll take a look at where the roster stands today heading into the recruiting season.
Departing Players
After BYU's loss to Duquesne in the NCAA Tournament, star guard Jaxson Robinson announced that he was contemplating a return to BYU for his final season of eligibility. Robinson was honored on Senior Night, so for the purposes of this article, we will assume that he will not be on the roster next year. Obviously, Robinson's return would dramatically improve this team's outlook for next season. He would likely be a preseason All-Big 12 selection. The only other contributor that is out of eligibility is Spencer Johnson.
Three of BYU's top players entered the transfer portal after Mark Pope left for Kentucky: Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, Aly Khalifa. Getting those players back in the fold is the top priority for Kevin Young.
- Spencer Johnson (Graduation)
- Jaxson Robinson (Turns Pro)
- Tredyn Christensen (Graduation)
- Marcus Adams (Transfer Portal)
- Dallin Hall (Transfer Portal)
- Aly Khalifa (Transfer Portal)
- Richie Saunders (Transfer Portal)
- Tanner Hayhurst (Transfer Portal)
True freshman Marcus Adams is the only BYU player to enter the Transfer Portal since the end of the season that isn't considering a return to BYU. Adams, whose father passed away during the last season, will likely try to play closer to home in California.
Returning Players (Name, Eligibility)
- Noah Waterman - Senior
- Trey Stewart - Senior
- Atiki Ally Atiki - Senior
- Trevin Knell - Senior
- Dawson Baker - Junior
- Fousseyni Traore - Senior
- Jared McGregor - Junior
- Townsend Tripple - Sophomore
BYU only has six scholarship players that are set to return in 2024. Even if Young convinces a few players in the portal to come back, he will have multiple scholarships to work with in the transfer portal.
2024 Signing Class
- Isaac Davis - Forward
Isaac Davis and Brooks Bahr are the only two high school signees for BYU in the 2024 recruiting class. Bahr will serve a mission first, so Davis will be the only 2024 signee on the roster next season. There's a lot to like about Davis' game. He is a four-star prospect from Idaho with a similar build to Fousseyni Traore. Most of the rotational big guys will be seniors next season. Davis might not play a huge role next year, but his development will be critical for the future.