Kevin Young's First Step at BYU is Roster Retention
On Wednesday night, Kevin Young was introduced as BYU's new head basketball coach. Young discussed his top priorities now that he's taken over the program, and it all starts with roster retention. "Where I really want to start this thing off is the players," Coach Young said. "You guys were the first ones I saw when I got into this building. The things you guys were able to accomplish in the first year in the Big 12 were absolutely remarkable. I cannot wait to have every one of you guys back in a BYU uniform. We're going to get to it. Make no mistake about it, that's my first priority is those [returning players]."
BYU currently has three players in the transfer portal: Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, and Aly Khalifa. Hall was in attendance for the press conference. BYU's leading scorer last season, Jaxson Robinson, has also not announced his intentions for next year. Robinson has been projected as a second round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and it's assumed he'll either declare for the draft or test the NIL market in the transfer portal.
Roster continuity was key for BYU basketball last season, and it's the key to building off the momentum from last season.
After roster retention, Coach Young said his top priority is getting a staff in place. Young won't be in Provo for a few weeks while he finishes out the season with the Phoenix Suns. While Young wraps up the NBA season, he will be working the phones to recruit both players and potential staff members. Young said he needs assistants with "boots on the ground". He also said he's "down the road" with a few guys already.