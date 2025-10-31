BYU CB Cornerback Commit Jaxson Gates Flips to Missouri
BYU has lost a 2026 commit to the SEC. On Friday, BYU cornerback Jaxson Gates flipped his commitment from BYU to Missouri. This marks the second time that Gates has flipped his commitment over the last six months.
Gates came to BYU on an official visit over the Summer and flipped his commitment from Syracuse to BYU. Fast forward to this month and Gates took an official visit to Missouri. His official visit to Missouri was influential enough to get him to fip his commitment.
Gates, a California native, had seen his recruitment heat up over the last 12 months. Syracuse was his first offer. His offer sheet grew to include competing offers from Michigan State, Utah, Oregon State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Boise State, and UNLV among others. He picked up SEC offers from Missouri and Mississippi State after his BYU official visit, but it wasn't until October that he decided to take an official visit to Missouri.
Gates had also taken official visits to Michigan State and Utah over the Summer.
Gates' speed is a big reason why more and more schools entered his recruitment. He ran a personal best 10.39 100M. He also has ideal length at 6'1. His combination of size and speed make him a coveted recruit. Gates told BYU On SI in an earlier interview that he prioritizes football over track, but if the opportunity arises, he would be open to running track in college.
Losing Gates is a blow to BYU's future cornerback room. However, BYU will have some time to recover. Now, BYU will likely look to the transfer portal to add a cornerback after the 2025 season. BYU still has one cornerback committed in the 2025 class in Justice Brathwaite. Brathwaite was the first player to commit in BYU's 2026 class.
In BYU's current cornerback room, the three players taking the lion's share of the reps are Evan Johnson, Tre Alexander, and Mory Bamba. Bamba is the only one of the three that is a senior this season. BYU should have both Johnson and Alexander back next season.