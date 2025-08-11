Cougs Daily

BYU Football One Spot Out of Preseason AP Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU cornerback Nate Johnson in Alamo Bowl win over Colorado
BYU cornerback Nate Johnson in Alamo Bowl win over Colorado / BYU Photo


The BYU football program will not be ranked entering the 2025 season. After losing quarterback Jake Retzlaff to Tulane in July, the AP voters downgraded the Cougars and knocked them out of the preaseon AP Top 25. However, the Cougars did receive votes and are only one spot outside the top 25.

BYU will have a good chance to be ranked by mid September if they start the season 2-0.

2025 Preseason AP Top 25

Here is the full preseason AP Top 25. The Texas Longhorns enter the season as the no.1 team in the country. Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia also received first-place votes.

  1. Texas
  2. Penn State
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Georgia
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: BYU (156), Utah (144), Baylor (132), Louisville (90), USC (64), Georgia Tech (63), Missouri (33), Tulane (23), Nebraska (23), UNLV (21), Toledo (13), etc.

BYU Opponents in the Top 25

Four Big 12 teams will enter the season ranked: ASU (11), Kansas State (17), Iowa State (22), and Texas Tech (23). BYU is only scheduled to play two of those teams: Iowa State and Texas Tech. The Cougars play the Cyclones and the Red Raiders in back-to-back road games later this year. However, those two games will be separated by a bye week for BYU.

Like BYU, there are multiple Big 12 teams that are just outside the AP Top 25. Behind BYU, Utah and Baylor received the most votes of teams outside the top 25. If both BYU and Utah bring solid records into the rivalry game in October, that game could be a game featuring two ranked teams.

2024 Final AP Poll

BYU finished last season ranked no. 13 in the AP poll after finishing the season 11-2. A top 15 finish was the best finish for BYU and Kalani Sitake since 2020 and the second best finish in Sitake's tenure. As a result, BYU was expected to start the 2025 season in the preseason top 25. That changed when Jake Retzlaff announced his plans to withdraw from BYU and enroll at Tulane.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Oregon
  4. Texas
  5. Penn State
  6. Georgia
  7. Arizona State
  8. Boise State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. Ole Miss
  12. SMU
  13. BYU
  14. Clemson
  15. Iowa State
  16. Illinois
  17. Alabama
  18. Miami
  19. South Carolina
  20. Syracuse
  21. Army
  22. Missouri
  23. UNLV
  24. Memphis
  25. Colorado

