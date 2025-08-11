BYU Football One Spot Out of Preseason AP Poll
The BYU football program will not be ranked entering the 2025 season. After losing quarterback Jake Retzlaff to Tulane in July, the AP voters downgraded the Cougars and knocked them out of the preaseon AP Top 25. However, the Cougars did receive votes and are only one spot outside the top 25.
BYU will have a good chance to be ranked by mid September if they start the season 2-0.
2025 Preseason AP Top 25
Here is the full preseason AP Top 25. The Texas Longhorns enter the season as the no.1 team in the country. Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia also received first-place votes.
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
Others receiving votes: BYU (156), Utah (144), Baylor (132), Louisville (90), USC (64), Georgia Tech (63), Missouri (33), Tulane (23), Nebraska (23), UNLV (21), Toledo (13), etc.
BYU Opponents in the Top 25
Four Big 12 teams will enter the season ranked: ASU (11), Kansas State (17), Iowa State (22), and Texas Tech (23). BYU is only scheduled to play two of those teams: Iowa State and Texas Tech. The Cougars play the Cyclones and the Red Raiders in back-to-back road games later this year. However, those two games will be separated by a bye week for BYU.
Like BYU, there are multiple Big 12 teams that are just outside the AP Top 25. Behind BYU, Utah and Baylor received the most votes of teams outside the top 25. If both BYU and Utah bring solid records into the rivalry game in October, that game could be a game featuring two ranked teams.
2024 Final AP Poll
BYU finished last season ranked no. 13 in the AP poll after finishing the season 11-2. A top 15 finish was the best finish for BYU and Kalani Sitake since 2020 and the second best finish in Sitake's tenure. As a result, BYU was expected to start the 2025 season in the preseason top 25. That changed when Jake Retzlaff announced his plans to withdraw from BYU and enroll at Tulane.
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- BYU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Alabama
- Miami
- South Carolina
- Syracuse
- Army
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Memphis
- Colorado