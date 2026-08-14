BYU Football Recruits to Watch as Utah High School Football Kicks Off

The college football season is inching closer. For BYU recruits living in the state of Utah, their senior seasons start this week. On Thursday, Utah High School football kicked off. BYU commit Tytan DeJong and Mountain Ridge used a second half surge to take down powerhouse Skyridge.

Here are the [x] BYU football recruits to watch on Friday that will kickoff their senior seasons.

1. Uhila Wolfgramm - DE

Four-star BYU commit Uhila Wolfgramm leads the Maple Mountain Eages on the road to take on the Lehi Pioneers. Wolfgramm is the highest-rated commit in BYU's 2027 recruiting class. He surged up recruiting boards with a dominant offseason. He will look to take the offseason training and translate to even greater production in 2026.

Wolfgramm has the potential to lead the state in sacks as a senior.

2. Moa Havili - DL

Speaking of BYU commits that surged since their junior seaons, defensive tackle Moa Havili matches that description. Havili went from a lesser-known recruit to a national recruit in a matter of two weeks. He picked up a dream offer from BYU and committed a few days later.

Granger will take on Salem Hills on Friday night.

3. Peyton Higginson - ATH

Speaking of Salem Hills, BYU commit Peton Higginson will lead Salem Hills on the road at Granger. This is the only game that will feature two BYU commits. Higginson plays on both sides of the ball for Salem Hills.

4. Jag Ioane - DE

Jag Ioane is one of the more explosive edge rushers in Utah. He committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Washington, and Michigan. Ioane is part of an absolutely loaded defense at Orem High School. Ioane and the Orem Tigers will take on Kamehameha Kapalama in Hawaii on Saturday evening.

5. Lakepa Satuala - S

Lakepa Satuala is the younger brother of BYU star safety Faletau Satuala. Lakepa will hit the road with his Bountiful teammates to take on Herriman. That game kicks off at 7 PM.

6. Owen Leishman - LB

The only player on this list that is not a BYU commit, Owen Leishman has not made his college decision. Leishman picked up offers from Utah, Utah State, and BYU in a matter of weeks. He took an official visit to BYU back in June, and he is the only official visitor that has not announced his college plans.

Leishman will lead Ridgelin on the road to take on Morgan on Friday night.

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