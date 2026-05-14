Rising Prospect Moa Havili Discusses 'Dream' Offer from BYU

Granger High School defensive line product Moa Havili became a national recruit almost overnight. After participating in a few showcase camps, Havili's phone started ringing off the hook. Before the month of May, he held one FBS offer from Utah State. In the first half of May, Havili has picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina, Cal, Arizona, Utah, and Boise State among others.

On Wednesday, Havili met with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and defensive line coach Sione Po'uha. During that conversation, Havili picked up an offer from his BYU. Havili described BYU as his "dream school."

We caught up with Havili to discuss the BYU offer and get an update on his recruitment.

On what the last month has been like, Havili said, "This past month has been crazy for me. I never thought I would ever get this many offers in a week."

Havili says that he is up to 17 scholarship offers over the last week. The offer to BYU was unique. He grew up watching BYU football - and only BYU football.

"Growing up I have been watching only BYU football and no other colleges," Havili said. "BYU is just a place with a lot of love, culture, and respect."

During his conversation with Coach Sitake and Coach Po'uha, Havili and his family talked about everything from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to football. "They offered me on the spot, so I just started balling my eyes out because I knew I finally made it," Havili said.

The clips of Havili at these showcase camps gives you a glimpse of what college coaches are seeing - and why he has received so many new offers. Havili is all of 6'3 and 300 pounds. He overwhelms with power, while having the quickness to beat offensive linemen around the edge. Given his size, we project him to end up along the interior of the defensive line in college.

On what has led to his quick rise on the recruiting trail, Havili thanks his "commitment I have and the love for the sport."

Havili is suddenly on of the top players on BYU's board. He tells BYU On SI that he will officially visit BYU in late June for the big official visit weekend.

Havili is a name for BYU fans to monitor over the next few months as he sorts out his recruitment. Being his dream school puts BYU in a great position in his recruitment - Havili says he is "all about BYU." With so many programs entering the picture, however, BYU will have to continue to recruit him well.

The defensive line has the potential to be the strength of BYU's 2027 recruiting class. The Cougars already hold a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams. Should he choose BYU, Havili would pair very nicely with Williams. The Cougars are also in contention for a handful of coveted defensive end prospects.