BYU is Up to Nine Four-Star Commits in the 2026 Class
The 2026 recruiting class had the potential to be the best recruiting class in BYU history, and the BYU coaching staff has been able to capitalize. After a few rating updates by various networks, BYU is up to nine four-star commits in the 2026 class.
The Cougars have also dominated the in-state and regional recruiting in the 2026 class. BYU has commitments from three of the top five players in the state, and they have commitments from the top player in Colorado, and the second best player in Idaho.
Ryder Lyons - QB
The former five-star quarterback is now a four-star quarterback. Why? We may never know, but if you've ever been a star rating conspiracy theorist, the Lyons rating only adds fuel to the fire. He has been downgraded from five-star status to four-star status. Still, he is a top 40 player nationally and he has the potential to be an absolute star at BYU. Bear Bachmeier has proved the talented quarterbacks can come in and win right away at BYU.
Bott Mulitalo - OL
Bott Mulitalo got a big ratings update by 247Sports and he is now a top four player at his position nationally.
Brock Harris - TE
Tight end Brock Harris is a top 140 player nationally and a top 10 player at his position per 247Sports. The gifted tight end had a very productive senior season.
Adam Bywater - LB
Perhaps the biggest surprise on this list. Bywater went from a three-star recruit to a four-star and top 160 player in the country in the latest update. The younger brother of former BYU star Ben Bywater is a more coveted recruit than his older brother was.
Ty Goettsche - TE
The top player in the Colorado and a four-star tight end, Ty Goettsche makes a fantastic tight end class alongside Brock Harris.
Lopeti Moala - DL
Orem defensive lineman Lopeti Moala has been a monster this season. His performance has earned him a fourth star.
Legend Glasker - WR
Legend Glasker is not a consensus four-star recruit, but On3 named him a four-star prospect earlier this year.
Braxton Lindsey - LB
Braxton Lindsey is a four-star linebacker per ESPN. Lindsey committed to BYU over a long list of blueblood programs earlier this year.
Jax Tanner - OL
Jax Tanner is a four-star lineman per ESPN as well. Tanner, a legacy recruit, picked BYU over the likes of Michigan, Tennesse, and Oregon among many others.