Teams that Could Replace Cal on BYU's 2026 Schedule

On Wednesday, KSL Sports reported that BYU's upcoming series against Cal had been cancelled. The Cougars were scheduled to host Cal in 2026 and make the return trip in 2027. Since the ACC changed their scheduling policy to nine conference games (for at least a portion of the conference), Cal was overscheduled and was forced to cancel a game. Unfortunately for BYU, Cal backed out of the game in Provo.

With just over a month until the schedule is released for the 2026 season, we'll look at a few candidates to replace cal on BYU's schedule.

The P4 Options

This late in the year, it's going to be very challenging for BYU to find a game against a P4 team. In fact, there isn't another P4 team in the country looking for another non-conference game next season.

Big 12 rules state that BYU is supposed to play 10 P4 teams every year. Without Cal on the schedule, the Cougars will only face nine P4 opponents as it currently stands.

BYU's best chance to find another P4 game would be to convince a Big Ten team to cancel one of its non-conference games. Allow us to explain.

The Big Ten is the only P4 league that will not require its members to play 10 power conference opponents in 2025. Therefore, there are a few Big Ten teams with incredibly weak non-conference schedules. The three main culprits are Indiana, Penn State, and Nebraska.

Indiana's non-conference opponents: North Texas, Howard, WKU

Nebraska's non-conference opponents: Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota

Penn State's non-conference opponents: Marshall, Temple, Buffalo

How do they get away with such light non-conference schedules? Until the Big Ten forces them to, these programs will prefer to coast through the non-conference slate.

Could BYU convince one of them to buyout one of those non-conference games to setup a home-and-home? Or even just a neutral site game?

The odds are probably slim, but that is BYU's best chance to get a game against a P4 team.

The G6 Options

Since it was Cal that cancelled the BYU-Cal game and not BYU, perhaps the Big 12 will grant BYU a waiver to play only nine P4 teams in 2025. Turns out, there are plenty of G6 teams looking for another game. Especially the schools in the new Pac-12.

BYU could schedule a game against a familiar foe like Boise State or Utah State. Both the Broncos and the Aggies are looking for one more game.

A few other options include UNLV, San Diego State, Washington State, Oregon State, and Memphis.

