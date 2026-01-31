Egor Demin Sets Career High in Homecoming to Utah

On Friday night, former BYU star Egor Demin played for the Brooklyn Nets in Utah for the first time. When asked before the game about his homecoming to Utah, Demin said it was the game on the schedule that he was most excited for. Demin's introduction to the United States was at BYU - the Russian native moved to Provo from Europe where he was playing basketball.

Demin delivered in his first NBA game at the Delta Center. He also set a pair of records in the process. Demin got the scoring started for the Nets with a three-pointer. With that three, Demin has not hit one or more threes in 34 consecutive games, an NBA rookie record.

Egor was hoopin' in the first quarter



✅ new NBA Rookie record

✅ 100th career three pic.twitter.com/fmru8MGETd — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 31, 2026

The records didn't stop there. Demin became the first first Nets rookie to record multiple games of 6 or more threes. Demin was 6/12 from three against the Jazz. Two of his threes came in the closing minutes and allowed the Nets to create some separation.

Demin also had 10 rebounds and 4 assists. That marked the first double-double of his career. The 10 rebounds marked another career high for Egor. He is the first Nets rookie to have a double-double while making five or more threes. Demin was a major reason why the Nets pulled out the 109-99 win ove the Jazz.

After the game, Demin was asked about his first trip back to Utah with the Nets. "It's ver special," Demin said. "Having some of these people that mean so much for me and just feeling this BYU love from here...it's very special. It means a lot to me.

With @Meghan_Triplett, Egor Dёmin breaks down his return home in Utah and his first career double-double as the Nets beat the Jazz on the road. pic.twitter.com/4ZrIkml43n — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 31, 2026

In his lone year at BYU, Demin helped the Cougars get to the Sweet 16 for just the third time in program history. He averaged 10.6 points per game, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. In his first year in the NBA, Demin's three-point shooting has been the biggest surprise. Demin shot just 27% from three in his lone year at BYU.

In his first year in the NBA, Demin is shooting just short of 40% from three. Demin made his 100th career three agains the Jazz on Friday night. According to Erik Slater, he became the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 100 career threes.

The Nets selected Demin with the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was the first BYU player drafted in the first round since Jimmer Fredette.

