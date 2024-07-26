Former BYU Tackle Kingsley Suamataia Reportedly Getting First-Team Reps in Kansas City
Back in April, former BYU left tackle Kingsley Suamataia was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the NFL Draft. Suamataia, who transferred to BYU from Oregon, started at offensive tackle for BYU from 2022-2023. Suamataia started at right tackle in 2022 before moving to left tackle in 2023. He was the 63rd overall pick in the NFL Draft.
In his first training camp in Kansas City, Suamataia has been getting first-team reps at left tackle. Suamataia was running with the first team before they put on pads. Then on the first day with pads, Suamataia was still running with the first team. Should he win the starting job, he will have one of the highest-pressure jobs in the sport: he will be tasked with protecting Patrick Mahomes.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Kingsley was excellent. Per PFF, Suamataia allowed no sacks over 361 pass blocking snaps. He also allowed only 3 quarterback pressures all season. In 2023 as a sophmore, Suamataia played against elevated competition in BYU's first season in the Big 12. Suamataia allowed 2 sacks and 5 quarterback hits in 11 starts. Both sacks allowed came against Texas.
Suamataia, a team captain in 2023, was the first BYU player to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He also became the third consecutive BYU left tackle to be drafted. 2020 starter Brady Christensen was a third-round selection by the Carolina Panthers. 2021-2022 starter Blake Freeland was taken in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts.