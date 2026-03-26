Four Former BYU Players Have Signed with New Teams During Free Agency

NFL free agency is in full swing. Multiple former BYU players have inked deals with new teams over the last several weeks.

Zach Wilson - New Orleans Saints

Zach Wilson recently signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints had some success with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough last season, so Wilson will come in to compete for the backup quarterback job.

Wilson spent the last year with the Miami Dolphins as a backup. He was a backup quarterback in Denver the year before that. Wilson hasn't started a game in the NFL since he left the New York Jets.

Wilson joins a New Orleans organization that is led by offensive guru Kellen Moore. Moore has a connection to BYU - he is a member of the church.

Zayne Anderson - Miami Dolphins

After multiple years in Green Bay, former BYU safety/lineabcker Zayne Anderson is heading to Miami. Anderson has been a special teams ace throughout his NFL career. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.4M.

Anderson has been another undrafted free agent success story out of BYU. He is going into his sixth season in the NFL. He has appeared in 47 games over the course of his career.

Tyler Allgeier - Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Allgeier ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie in Atlanta. A few months later, Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson with a top 10 pick and Allgeier spent the last few year's in Robinson's shadow.

Allgeier is on his way to Arizona where he has a chance to be the feature back for the Cardinals. He inked a two-year deal that is worth just north of $12M. He will also be near his sister who is at Arizona State.

Allgeier has run for nearly 2,900 yards in his career. He has averaged 613 yards per season in the three years after his rookie year.

The Cardinals are looking to rebuild under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Khyiris Tonga - Kansas City Chiefs

Khyiris Tonga is heading to play for the Chiefs after playing in a Super Bowl for the New England Patriots. Tonga will team up with former BYU Cougars Andy Reid and Kingsley Suamataia in Kansas City.

Tonga was credited with 24 total tackles last year including three "stuffs". He has appeared in 11 or more games in his first five years in the NFL. Like Zayne Anderson, Tonga is going into his sixth year in the NFL.