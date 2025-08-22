How to Watch Former BYU Players in the Final Week of the NFL Preseason
The final week of the NFL preseason kicked off on Thursday with two games. The Steelers outlasted the Panthers in a low-scoring game and the Giants dominated the New Englad Patriots.
Two BYU players are on rosters for teams that played on Thursday: Brady Christensen (Panthers) and Khyiris Tonga (Patriots).
The rest of the former Cougars in the pros will be in action from Friday to Sunday.
Friday
Vikings vs Titans
Channel: CBS
Time: 6:00 PM Mountain Time
Tyler Batty will look to secure a roster spot in his final preseason game in Minnesota. Batty has had a good camp and is on track to make the cut.
Falcons vs Cowboys
Channel: NFL Network
Time: 6:00 PM Mountain Time
Tyler Allgeier is entering his fourth season in Atlanta. Allgeier had been the backup running back to Bijan Robinson after running for 1,000 yards in his rookie season.
Bears vs Chiefs
Channel: NFL+
Time: 6:20 PM Mountain Time
Kingsley Suamataia and the Chiefs take on Caleb Williams and the Bears in their last game of the preseason. Suamataia is entering his second season with the Chiefs. Former BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes is currently on the Bears roster.
Saturday
Ravens vs Commanders
Channel: ESPN Unlimited
Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time
Kyle Van Noy's Baltimore Ravens will take on the Commanders on Saturday morning.
Colts vs Bengals
Channel: ESPN Unlimited
Time: 11:00 AM Mountain Time
The Colts-Bengals game will have three BYU connections. Blake Freeland is an offensive lineman for the Colts and Caleb Etienne is trying to earn a spot on the Bengals' roster. Punter Ryan Rehkow is entering his second season with the Bengals.
Rams vs Browns
Channel: NFL Network
Time: 11:00 AM Mountain Time
Former BYU star Puka Nacua is one of the faces of the Rams organization. Nacua is entering his third season with the Rams.
Saints vs Broncos
Channel: NFL+
Time: 11:00 AM Mountain Time
The Saints and the Broncos will square off on Saturday morning. Taysom Hill is recovering from a knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.
Texans vs Lions
Channel: ESPN Unlimited
Time: 11:00 AM Mountain Time
Kedon Slovis is on the roster of the Texans and is looking to earn a spot.
Seahawks vs Packers
Channel: NFL Network
Time: 2:00 PM Mountain Time
The Packers have two former BYU players on the roster in Zayne Anderson and Chris Brooks
Jaguars vs Dolphins
Channel: NFL Network
Time: 5:00 PM Mountain Time
Zach Wilson will take snaps for the Dolphins and Darius Lassiter will play for the Jaguars.
Chargers vs 49ers
Channel: NFL Network
Time: 6:30 PM Mountain Time
Jakob Robinson is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster for the 49ers.
More BYU Football Coverage
x