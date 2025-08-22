Cougs Daily

How to Watch Former BYU Players in the Final Week of the NFL Preseason

Casey Lundquist

Jul 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) throws the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) throws the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The final week of the NFL preseason kicked off on Thursday with two games. The Steelers outlasted the Panthers in a low-scoring game and the Giants dominated the New Englad Patriots.

Two BYU players are on rosters for teams that played on Thursday: Brady Christensen (Panthers) and Khyiris Tonga (Patriots).

The rest of the former Cougars in the pros will be in action from Friday to Sunday.

Friday

Vikings vs Titans

Channel: CBS
Time: 6:00 PM Mountain Time

Tyler Batty will look to secure a roster spot in his final preseason game in Minnesota. Batty has had a good camp and is on track to make the cut.

Falcons vs Cowboys

Channel: NFL Network
Time: 6:00 PM Mountain Time

Tyler Allgeier is entering his fourth season in Atlanta. Allgeier had been the backup running back to Bijan Robinson after running for 1,000 yards in his rookie season.

Bears vs Chiefs

Channel: NFL+
Time: 6:20 PM Mountain Time

Kingsley Suamataia and the Chiefs take on Caleb Williams and the Bears in their last game of the preseason. Suamataia is entering his second season with the Chiefs. Former BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes is currently on the Bears roster.

Saturday

Ravens vs Commanders

Channel: ESPN Unlimited
Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time

Kyle Van Noy's Baltimore Ravens will take on the Commanders on Saturday morning.

Colts vs Bengals

Channel: ESPN Unlimited
Time: 11:00 AM Mountain Time

The Colts-Bengals game will have three BYU connections. Blake Freeland is an offensive lineman for the Colts and Caleb Etienne is trying to earn a spot on the Bengals' roster. Punter Ryan Rehkow is entering his second season with the Bengals.

Rams vs Browns

Channel: NFL Network
Time: 11:00 AM Mountain Time

Former BYU star Puka Nacua is one of the faces of the Rams organization. Nacua is entering his third season with the Rams.

Saints vs Broncos

Channel: NFL+
Time: 11:00 AM Mountain Time

The Saints and the Broncos will square off on Saturday morning. Taysom Hill is recovering from a knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

Texans vs Lions

Channel: ESPN Unlimited
Time: 11:00 AM Mountain Time

Kedon Slovis is on the roster of the Texans and is looking to earn a spot.

Seahawks vs Packers

Channel: NFL Network
Time: 2:00 PM Mountain Time

The Packers have two former BYU players on the roster in Zayne Anderson and Chris Brooks

Jaguars vs Dolphins

Channel: NFL Network
Time: 5:00 PM Mountain Time

Zach Wilson will take snaps for the Dolphins and Darius Lassiter will play for the Jaguars.

Chargers vs 49ers

Channel: NFL Network
Time: 6:30 PM Mountain Time

Jakob Robinson is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster for the 49ers.

More BYU Football Coverage

feed

x

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Cougars in the Pros