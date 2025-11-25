BYU Commit Graham Livingston Caps Career as Second Most Decorated Utah High School WR
Last week, BYU commit Graham Livingston wrapped up his senior season by winning the Utah 4A state championship. In the championship game, Livingston tallied 162 receiving yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. He also surpassed 1,600 receiving yards on the season and became the second most decorated wide receiver in the history of Utah high school football.
Livingston eclipsed 4,900 career receiving yards in the championship game and surpassed former Corner Canyon star Noah Kjar as the second most decorated wide receiver in the Utah high school football history. Livingston now ranks second all time in Utah high school football history with 4,983 receiving yards. He ranks second only to now LA Rams star Puka Nacua who became a star at BYU before leaving for the NFL.
- 5,226 Puka Nacua, Orem, 2015-2018
- 4,983 Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, 2022-2025
- 4,935 Noah Kjar, Corner Canyon, 2017-2020
- 4,534 Spencer Curtis, Jordan, 2013-2016
- 3,927 Cody Hagen, Corner Canyon, 2019-2021
- 3,924 Luke Livingston, Timpanogos, 2021-2024
- 3,708 Chase Roberts, American Fork, 2016-2018
- 3,585 Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, 2021-2023
- 3,571 Simi Fehoko, Brighton, 2013-2015
- 3,511 Cooper Swasey, Payson, 2021-2023
Livingston is one of the fastest players in the state. In the offseason, he stars in track where he ran a 10.62 in the 100 meter dash. His recruiting profile was staying relatively under the radar when he committed to BYU. He held competing offers from Utah, Cal, and Utah State when he locked down his recruitment and committed to the Cougars. However, he recently received a ratings increase by 247Sports. He now ranks as a high three-star recruit.
Livingston is very similar to current BYU star wide receiver Parker Kingston. Like Livingston, Kingston was a star track sprinter before he committed to BYU. However, Livingston is more developed as a wide receiver than Kingston was at this point in his career. Kingston played some quarterback in high school which made for a more difficult transition to wide receiver when he made the position change at BYU. Livingston has lived and breathed the wide receiver position since the start of his high school career.
Livingston will enroll at BYU after he returns from his mission in Spain. He received his mission call a few months ago.
BYU has a trio of really talented wide receiver commits in the 2026 class in Legend Glasker, Terrance Saryon, and Graham Livingston. All three of them bring different things to the table, but they have one thing in common: all three have the potential to be impact players for BYU.