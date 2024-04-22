Jets QB Zach Wilson is Being Traded to the Denver Broncos
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is on the move. On Monday, reports surfaced that Wilson is being traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a pick swap. Wilson will get a fresh start in Denver under offensive mind Sean Payton.
To say that Wilson's time in New York didn't meet expectations would be an understatement. The Jets were a mess from top to bottom, and Wilson was never able to find stability. Wilson came to New York with sky high expectations as the second overall pick. From the beginning, neither side was able to start down the path of long-term growth. Landing in Denver is one of the better scenarios for Wilson after a long, drawn out process where he was allowed to seek a trade.
During his three years in New York, Wilson appeared in 34 games. He completed 57% of his passes and he threw for just under 6,300 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. Last year, Wilson replaced Aaron Rodgers in the starting lineup after Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener. In 12 games, he threw for 2,271 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.
Wilson showed signs of improvement in his third year with the Jets, but there were also signs that he wouldn't be a long-term fit for the Jets. Against the Chiefs, Wilson went 28/39 for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Jets fell to the Chiefs 20-23. Later in the season, Wilson was named the AFC Player of the Week after leading the Jets to a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. In that game, Wilson completed 27/36 passes for 301 yards and 2 touchdowns. He caught fiture in the second half, going 18/21 for 209 yards, the most in any half in his three-year NFL career.