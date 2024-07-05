Jimmer Takes Home MVP and Championship Trophies at 3x3 Quebec Challenger
Jimmer Fredette led Miami (USA) to a championship win at the FIBA 3x3 Quebec Challenger on June 28-29, 2024. The team was undefeated in the tournament which should be a resume builder as they look toward their next challenge: the Edmonton Masters.
Understanding 3x3 Basketball
3x3 basketball, originating from street basketball in the USA during the late 1980s, has quickly gained popularity and evolved into a professional sport with its own set of rules sanctioned by FIBA. Here are the main differences from 5x5 basketball:
- Team Size: Played with three players on each team and one substitute.
- Court Size: The game takes place on a half-court measuring 11m by 15m, with a single hoop.
- Game Duration: Matches last 10 minutes or until a team scores 21 points.
- Scoring: Shots made beyond the arc are worth two points, while all other baskets count for one. Free throws are always worth one point.
- Shot Clock: The offensive team has just 12 seconds to attempt a shot after gaining possession, half the time allowed in traditional basketball.
Miami's Impressive Run
Fredette and company started things off with a close game against Adazi, which they won (21-18). They then dominated Podgorica Kodio (21-9), setting the stage for the championship game the following day. Miami continued their streak with a convincing win in the quarterfinals against Lausanne (21-11). They followed that up with a semifinal win against 2 seed Raudondvaris Hoptrans (21-9).
The championship game against Podgorica Kodio went back and forth the whole time, but Fredette was red-hot from three and gave Miami a much-needed edge. Two of his shots late in the game, including a floater and a deep two-pointer, secured the win and earned him the MVP award.
Looking Forward to the Olympics
This championship win is a confidence builder ahead of the Paris Olympics, where Fredette and his Miami teammates—Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis—will represent Team USA. This will be the first time the U.S. competes in 3x3 basketball at the Olympics.
Fredette expressed his excitement about participating in the Olympics during a recent interview. "I’m excited to be a pioneer for it and be one of the first to play in the Olympics for the men’s national team for 3x3. Once we start playing and people see what the game is and see how cool it is, they are going to love it," he said.