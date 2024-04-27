The Kansas City Chiefs Select BYU Offensive Tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the Second Round of the NFL Draft
On Friday, BYU starting left tackle Kingsley Suamataia was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the NFL Draft. Suamataia, who transferred to BYU from Oregon, started the last two years at offensive tackle for BYU. Suamataia started at right tackle in 2022 before moving to left tackle in 2023. He was the 63rd overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Suamataia joins the reigning NFL champions and will be tasked with protected Patrick Mahomes.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Kingsley was excellent. Per PFF, Suamataia allowed no sacks over 361 pass blocking snaps. He also allowed only 3 quarterback pressures all season. In 2023 as a sophmore, Suamataia played against elevated competition in BYU's first season in the Big 12. Suamataia allowed 2 sacks and 5 quarterback hits in 11 starts. Both sacks allowed came against Texas.
Suamataia, a team captain in 2023, is the first BYU player to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is also the third consecutive BYU left tackle to be drafted. 2020 starter Brady Christensen was a third-round selection by the Carolina Panthers. 2021-2022 starter Blake Freeland was taken in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts. Christensen has been a starter for the Panthers over the last several years. He suffered an injury in 2023 that kept him out of the lineup for the most of the season. 2021-2022 starter Blake Freeland was taken in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts. Freeland started the season as a backup in Indianapolis. After a few injuries, Freeland started a few games for the Colts.