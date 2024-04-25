Puka Nacua Inks Footwear and Apparel Deal with Jordan Brand
Last year, Puka Nacua went from a fifth round draft pick out of BYU to a household name. Nacua broke the rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards and he was the runner up for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Nacua's popularity continues to rise during the offseason. On Thursday, Nacua inked a "muli-year" footwear and apparel deal with Jordan brand according to Nick DePaula.
Nacua's deal is the cherry on top of what has been a wildly successful year. This time last year, Nacua was drafted by the LA Rams in the fifth round. The former BYU star broke a long list of records, including the rookie records for receptions and receiving yards. Nacua finished his rookie campaign with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards.
His performance caught the attention of NFL fans across the country, and he also made an impression on the veterans in the locker room. Rams star Aaron Donald, who retired after last season, had high praise for Nacua in a recent podcast appearance with former NFL player Chris Long, saying Nacua has the potential to "do things that have never been done in the league."
Donald continued, "You usually see young guys that play and then they fall off a little bit, but for him to stay as poised as he did throughout the whole season as far as like he became kind of a household name as a rookie and he didn't change, he stayed the same person. He kept doing the same things every single week. If he stays like that and he stays hungry and if he wants to be great, in my opinion I think he can do things that have never been done in this league. But he's just gotta keep working. He was fun to watch. I really enjoyed watching him...and the records he was able to break as a rookie."