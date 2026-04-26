Six Former BYU Players Sign Undrafted Free Agent Deals

On Saturday, the 2026 NFL Draft came to an end. Two former BYU players heard their names called during the draft. Six other BYU players signed deals as undrafted free agents, and all six of them signed deals with the same two teams.

Chase Roberts - Las Vegas Raiders

Chase Roberts was one of the more productive wide receivers in BYU history. He finished his career with just under 2,600 receiving yards which ranks seventh in BYU history. Roberts has great size and reliable hands. He will try to make a connection with Fernando Mendoza, the number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Isaiah Jatta - Las Vegas Raiders

Isaiah Jatta started every game for BYU at left tackle in 2025. He also started a few games at right tackle in 2024 when Brayden Keim went down with an injury. Jatta is athletic enough to get out in space and block smaller linebackers.

Tanner Wall - Las Vegas Raiders

Tanner Wall started his career as a walk-on wide receiver at BYU. He flipped over to the defensive side under Jay Hill and never looked back. Wall will always be rememebered for his game-changing interception against Utah in 2025. Wall tested very well at BYU's Pro Day. If anyone can carve out a role for himself as an undrafted free agent, it's probably Tanner Wall. He understands what it takes to go from walk-on to starter at the college level, and he will apply those learnings in the NFL.

Will Ferrin - New York Jets

Will Ferrin will go down as one of the great clutch kickers in BYU history. Not only did he hit the game-winning field goal on the road at Utah in 2024, he also nailed a field goal in overtime against Arizona in 2025 to send that game to double overtime.

Ferrin's accuracy took a little bit of a hit in 2025, but he has the leg to sustain a career in the NFL.

Mory Bamba - New York Jets

Mory Bamba earned himself a undrafted free agent contract after an outstanding pro day. Bamba is one of the faster players in this draft class. Bamba showed his speed last year against rival Utah when he stopped a jet sweep on fourth down deep in BYU territory.

Garrison Grimes - New York Jets

Longsnapper Garrison Grimes will pair up with Will Ferrin in New York. Grimes spent just one season at BYU after transferring in from Baylor. Garrison is the son of former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.