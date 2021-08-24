August 24, 2021
Publish date:

Texas 'Longhorn Network' Shares Comical Tweet of Former BYU Quarterback Taysom Hill

Texas fans might never forget former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill
Author:
Taysom Hill Texas Hurdle

On Monday night, former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill threw a touchdown to former Texas Longhorn Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the Saints preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 'Longhorn Network', the official network of Texas Athletics, shared the touchdown on social media, and gave Taysom Hill the same name as Harry Potter antagonist Lord Voldemort: "He who will not be named". 

In Harry Potter, main characters avoid calling Voldemort by his name. Instead, they refer to him as "he who must not be named".

If anyone is a worthy antagonist of Texas football, it is former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill tortured Texas fans in back-to-back dominant performances in 2013 and 2014. 

In 2013, Hill ran for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns on only 17 carries. Not only did he average more than 15 yards per carry, he also threw for 129 yards in BYU's 40-21 victory.

The following season, Hill ran for three more touchdowns against Texas including one of the most iconic touchdowns in program history: the hurdle. Hill racked up nearly 300 yards of total offense, and BYU blew out Texas 41-7.

Taysom Hill Texas Hurdle

Even the box score doesn't tell the full story - one of Hill's best plays against Texas was called back by a holding penalty. On that play, Hill broke multiple tackles on his way to a 60+ yard touchdown run.

Taysom Hill Texas Hurdle

