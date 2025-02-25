10 BYU Football Newcomers to Watch During Spring Camp
The BYU football program kicks off 2025 Spring camp on Thursday. Here are 10 newcomers to watch when Spring camp kicks off.
1. Keanu Tanuvasa - DT
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa joins a BYU defensive line that loses four starters from the 2024 roster. Tanuvasa's addition was perhaps the most critical addition of the offseason for BYU. Getting Tanuvasa comfortable and acclimated to Jay Hill's scheme is one of the top priorities for Spring camp.
2. Carsen Ryan - TE
Another Utah transfer that will be inserted into the starting lineup, Carsen Ryan joins a tight end room that loses almost every contributor from 2024. Ryan has the ability to impact the game as both a receiver and a tight end. Getting Ryan acclimated to BYU's offense and in sync with Jake Retzlaff could take BYU's offense to the next level in 2025.
3. Ethan Thomason - OL
Newly returned missionary Ethan Thomason is enrolled at BYU and ready to compete in Spring camp. BYU will be very cautious with Thomason to preserve his health, but Thomason has the potential to be a multi-year starter at tackle for BYU. BYU has a few veterans at offensive tackle, so Thomason shouldn't be needed in 2025, but he could compete for a starting job as early as 2026.
4. Naki Tuakoi - LB
One of BYU's top signees of the 2024 signing class, four-star edge Naki Tuakoi, was unable to get enrolled before the start of the 2024 season. Tuakoi was at the Alamo Bowl with BYU and it appears he will be ready to participate in 2025 Spring camp.
Tuakoi will elevate the talent on a BYU defense that already features a lot of young talent across every position group. His emergence could solidy the depth at linebacker gievn the departures of the Moa brothers.
5. Hunter Clegg - DE
Like Ethan Thomason, Hunter Clegg just returned home from his mission in December. Clegg is one of the most talented players on the defense, but he might need some time to shake the mission rust. Spring camp will indicate how close Clegg is to being ready to play football again.
6. Cale Breslin - RB
Las Vegas native Cale Breslin signed with BYU in December and is now enrolled at BYU. Breslin is a well-rounded back that will bring a unique skillset to the running back room. Breslin can punish tacklers and he has the requisite speed to hit home runs. His vision, however, is what stood on film. With the benefit of Spring camp, Breslin could push for a role in the offense in 2025 as a true freshman.
7. Tausili Akana - DE
Defensive end and Texas transfer Tausili Akana is enrolled at BYU and ready for Spring camp. Akana could be BYU's most athletic defensive end on the roster. Akana wasn't able to add the requisite weight to see the field at Texas, but he was a coveted recruit for a reason. If Akana can prove that he has added some weight in time for Spring camp, he could suddenly become a leading candidate to start at defensive end opposite of Logan Lutui.
8. LaMason Waller - WR
Four-star wide receiver LaMason Waller signed with BYU and was scheduled to enroll in January. It is a crowded wide receiver room, but BYU has proven that they will give young wide receivers opportunities early in their careers.
9. Anisi Purcell - DL
Southern Utah transfer Anisi Purcell could really bolster the defensive line depth if he proves he is ready for the P4 level. Purcell was a multi-year starter at SUU, but Spring camp will be his first opportunity to show that he can crack the defensive line rotation at BYU.
10. Andrew Gentry - OL
Andrew Gentry will not be a full participant in Spring camp as he is nursing a lisfranc injury he suffered in 2024. Even though he will not play, Gentry's healthy will be one of the top storylines of the offseason. If he is healthy, Gentry will be the odds-on favorite to start at tackle opposite of Isaiah Jatta.