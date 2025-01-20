10 Freshmen That Will Take on Bigger Roles for BYU in 2025
The BYU football program surpassed all preseason expectations in 2024, going 11-2 and finishing tied for first in the Big 12 standings. An underrated storyline during the 2024 season was the number of freshmen playing meaningful snaps for the Cougars. Not only was BYU winning, but there was also a youth movement forming in the shadows. Going in to 2025, some of those freshmen will be key pieces of the team in 2025. Here are 10 freshmen that will take on bigger roles for BYU next season.
Sione Moa - RB
True freshman running back Sione Moa was thrust into action way earlier than anticipated when LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati suffered injuries in September. Moa got better and better with each carry, proving he is certainly capable of being a productive backup behind LJ Martin next season.
With Hinckley Ropati set to graduate (unless he uses his extra year of JUCO eligibility), there is an opening for the backup running back spot. It's only January, but Moa looks like the front-runner to win that job.
Jonathan Kabeya - CB
Not many fans were talking about true freshman Jonathan Kabeya going into the 2024 season. However, Kabeya played meaningful snaps early in his BYU career. Kabeya played 60 snaps in total for Jay Hill and he positioned himself to compete for a starting job at cornerback in 2025.
BYU is set to lose Marque Collins and Jakob Robinson to the NFL Draft. There is an opportunity for a young player like Kabeya to win one of the starting jobs.
Jojo Phillips - WR
It's easy to forget that Jojo Phillips was just a redshirt freshman in 2024. It's even easier to forget that Phillips is relatively new to football. Phillips was on the path to becoming a top wide receiver recruit in high school, securing early offers from the likes of LSU. Then, Phillips stopped playing football for a year to focus on basketball. Eventually, he returned to the gridiron and committed to play for BYU.
As a redshirt freshman, Phillips had 211 receiving yards in a crowded wide receiver room.
Jojo has the potential to be the best deep threat on the team next season. He will be a key part of the offense for the next few years.
Pokaiaua Haunga - RB
Pokaiaua Haunga has the chance to be a very, very good player in BYU's offense. Haunga redshirted in 2024 so he will be a redshirt freshman in 2025. In limited reps, Haunga tallied 124 yards from scrimmage.
Haunga was a star wide receiver in high school, so he is a legitimate receiving threat coming out of the backfield. His background as a wide receiver could give Aaron Roderick a lot of options in the passing game in 2025.
BYU's coaching staff was trying everything in their power to maintain Haunga's redshirt in 2024, and they did. Just like Sione Moa, we expect Pokaiaua Haunga to compete for the backup job in 2025 and get more reps throughout the season.
Viliami Po'uha - DL
In a defensive end room that was full of young, upcoming talent, it was returned missionary Viliami Po'uha that played the most. Po'uha was the second highest-graded pass rusher among BYU defensive lineman behind only Tyler Batty.
Po'uha was listed at 260 as a true freshman. If he puts on more weight, he will be a candidate to slide inside and play defensive tackle.
Either way, Po'uha will take on a larger role after playing 65 meaningful snaps in 2024.
Cody Hagen - WR
On paper, there's not a lot of room for another wide receiver in the rotation in 2025. Chase Roberts, Keelan Marion, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston return in 2025. Darius Lassiter could return as well with a bonus year of JUCO eligibility.
If anyone can crack that rotation, however, we think it is Cody Hagen.
Cody Hagen returned home from his mission just a few months before Fall camp in 2024. He made plays throughout Fall camp and played limited snaps for the BYU offense.
He had 3 receptions for 29 yards as a true freshman. With a full offseason of strength and conditioning, we believe Cody Hagen will be too good to keep off the field.
Faletau Satuala - S
Faletau Satuala is one of the most talented players on the BYU roster. Satuala played 119 snaps for the BYU defense as a true freshman and we expect him to play a lot more in 2025. Satuala joined the program a few months before Fall camp - he didn't have the benefit of Spring camp like most other freshmen on this list. Still, Satuala played a lot of meaningful snaps for BYU in a veteran safety room.
BYU starting safety Crew Wakley entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season. If there's any position where BYU can absorb a loss like that, it's at safety. Faletau Satuala is a big reason why.
Tommy Prassas - S
Speaking of true freshmen safeties, Arizona native Tommy Prassas played more snaps than any true freshman in 2024. Prassas made some of the most meaningful plays of the season, including a scoop-and-scoore against Kansas State and an interception to set up a score against Oklahoma State.
Prassas is one of the top four safeties going into 2025 alongside Tanner Wall, Raider Damuni, and Faletau Satuala.
Tre Alexander - CB
Tre Alexander is one of the best athletes on the roster. If he can put on weight during the offseason (he was listed at 170 pounds in 2024), he will compete for a starting job at cornerback.
On paper, BYU had a need at cornerback when the transfer portal opened. However, BYU didn't bring in a cornerback. Perhaps the development of former freshmen Tre Alexander and Jonathan Kabeya is the reason why.
Ephraim Asiata - DL
True freshman defensive end Ephraim Asiata played 45 snaps for the BYU defense in 2024. It's not a secret that Asiata needs to put on weight - his position coach said as much multiple times in interviews with the media. If he can add the requisite weight, he has the potential to be a special pass rusher at BYU.