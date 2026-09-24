10 Games That Impact BYU the Most During the Bye Week

One week after cracking the AP top 10, no. 9 BYU has a week off to prepare for a nine-game gauntlet that starts at TCU. Even though the Cougars won't be in action, they could still be impacted by games around the country. In this article, we'll outline the 10 games that could impact BYU the most.

Using SP+ game probabilities, there is a 54% chance that a team ranked ahead of BYU will lose to an unranked opponent this weekend. There is an 80% chance that either no. 1 Texas or no. 4 Ole Miss will lose to their ranked opponents this weekend. There are also a handful of teams that could leapfrog BYU in the rankings this weekend. Let's break it down.

1. Northwestern @ No. 5 Indiana

Northwestern, who is undefeated, is a three-touchdown underdog on the road at no. 5 Indiana. The Hoosiers haven't been tested, or even remotely tested, this season. In games against inferior compeition, the Hoosiers haven't looked as dominant as they were a season ago. It's unlikely Northwestern pulls off an upset, but it's not unthinkable.

2. No. 1 Texas @ No. 15 Tennessee

This might be a lose-lose scenario for BYU as far as the rankings are concerned. A Tennesse win over top-ranked Texas would catapult the Vols into the top 10, likely leapfrogging BYU and other teams in the ranking, while it's unlikely a Texas loss would move the Longhorns out of the top 10. In other words, Tennessee could move BYU back a spot with a win over the Longhorns.

3. Illinois @ No. 7 Ohio State

Another unlikely upset is Illinois going on the road at Ohio State. However, this is one of a series of games that could really help BYU if the Buckeyes lose. The Buckeyes are favored by multiple scores at home.

4. Oklahoma @ No. 2 Georgia

Oklahoma has been very underwhelming this season. The Sooners face their toughest test of the season on the road at no. 2 Georgia. BYU fans should be cheering for the Sooners to pull off the upset in this contest. Oklahoma has a gauntlet of a schedule remaining and it's very unlikely they escape with less than three or four losses. Therefore, it's unlikely the Sooners will be in playoff contention by season's end. An Oklahoma upset would help BYU and the Big 12.

5. No. 4 Ole Miss at no. 21 Florida

Coming off an emotional win against LSU, no. 4 Ole Miss hits the road to take on a much-improved Florida team. This is another scenario that might be lose-lose for BYU. The Rebels would not fall far in the rankings with a loss, while a Florida win would catapult the Gators all the way up into the top 15, and even the top 10.

6. South Carolina @ No. 8 Alabama

No. 8 Alabama had some struggles, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, against Florida State. South Carolina brings a dangerous offensive attack into Tuscaloosa. A South Carolina upset would really help BYU's position in the rankings.

7. No. 23 Texas A&M @ No. 10 LSU

A win over a ranked Texas A&M team would probably move LSU ahead of BYU in the rankings. While it might hurt BYU in the short term if LSU wins, both Texas A&M and LSU have some challenging games remaining and could stumble in October and November. It only helps BYU that one of these teams will add a second loss this early in the season.

8. No. 20 Oregon @ No. 12 USC

BYU and USC have been jockeying for position in the AP poll since the preseason. A USC win over the Oregon Ducks could catapult the Trojans ahead of the Cougars. In the long term, both of these teams are threats to BYU. Since Oregon already has a loss, and a loss to a Big 12 team no less, it's probably best for BYU if the Ducks win this game.

9. TCU @ UCF

This is an interesting game for BYU's next opponent. After an abysmmal start to the season, the TCU offense has bounced back the last few weeks, albeit against poor competition. BYU fans should watch this game closely to scout not only the next opponent, but a UCF team that has been all over the map in September.

10. No. 15 Utah @ Iowa State

BYU's archrival Utah faces its first test of the season on the road at Iowa State. The Cyclones have been much better than expected this season. BYU will host the Cyclones in two weeks. This is another game of two future BYU opponents.

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