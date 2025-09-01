10 Mind-Blowing Stats that Tell the Story of BYU's 69-0 Win Over Portland State
When one team is as dominant over another as BYU was over Portland State, it is extremely difficult to tell if the victor is that good or if the other is that bad. On Saturday, it was probably a bit of both. While it's best not to punch your ticket to Arlington based on one game, it was still a great time with a box score that we may never see again. With that said, let's relive the 10 stats that tell the story of how good BYU looked, even if it was only for a night against an overmatched opponent.
51 Yards
If Portland State's yards were points, BYU still would have won by 3 scores. 51 total yards is the fewest points allowed by a BYU defense since leather helmets were used. 22.5% of Portland State offensive plays that ended in a tackle for loss. 10 BYU players had at least .5 TFL, led by Isaiah Glasker's 1.5.
10 out of 11
10 is the number of BYU drives that ended in points out of 11 opportunities. BYU gained 83.6% of available yards against Portland State, compared to 5.5% for Portland State. We aren’t certain, but we can just assume that differential is a school record. BYU scored as many touchdowns as Portland State had total yards over the final 3 quarters (6). BYU gained at least 6 yards 27/48 plays over that same span.
37 Yard-Line
The 37 yard-line is the deepest Portland State got in BYU territory. Unfortunately, that was only because that drive started on the BYU 37 yard-line before ending on the BYU 39 where BYU blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown.
4.9 Yards Before Contact
4.9 is the number of yards BEFORE contact generated by BYU’s offensive line. Junior running back LJ Martin then finished the job by adding 14.4 yards after contact per carry. 11 different players averaged at least 6 yards per carry on Saturday night as BYU rushed for the most yards in a single game in 12 years, thanks in large part to the boys up front.
4.3 Seconds
4.3 seconds is the amount of time it took Cody Hagen and Dominique Mckenzie to cover the final 40 yards to the endzone on their touchdown runs. The future of the BYU WR room is built for speed.
71% Success Rate
71% is the percentage of successful offensive plays in the second quarter. Portland State’s success rate in the second quarter was 0%. BYU outscored Portland State 35-0 in the second quarter and outgained them 287 yards to 3 yards. No thats not a typo.
56-Yard Field Goal
56 is the number of yards on Will Ferrin’s record-tying field goal. Ferrin recently told KSL sports that he has range up to 65 yards, and after watching the ease at which Ferrin made that kick look, one can only believe that he is telling the truth.
1.5 Spins
1.5 is the number of spins done by Bear Bachmeier before pitching it to Cody Hagen for a 57-yard touchdown run. BYU's offense did whatever it wanted including, apparently, playing Ring Around the Rosie while Portland State's defense fell down.
6 Touchdowns
6 is the number of players that scored their first touchdown in a BYU uniform. True freshman Bear Bachmeier led the way with 5 total touchdowns in the first half, a school record for a true freshman. The fact that Bachmeier only played 30 total plays is an efficiency rating that we may never see again.
64,494
64,494 was the attendance to watch BYU play an FCS opponent. That was the most of any BYU home game since 2009. At one point in the 4th quarter, BYU was up 62-0 while 13,000 students did the Macerena. Vibes were immaculate.