10 Players in the Transfer Portal with Connections to BYU Football
On Monday, the transfer portal opens to all college football players. Multiple players have either entered the portal as grad transfers already, or have announced their plans to enter the portal when it opens. We'll monitor BYU's top transfer targets throughout the transfer cycle.
Kalani Sitake was very clear about the transfer portal strategy on signing day: BYU will primarily pursue transfers who have prior connections to the program. We'll pay extra attention to those players with BYU connections that enter the transfer portal. Today, we'll go over 10 players in the transfer portal that have connections to BYU.
1. Malachi Riley - WR
Once upon a time, wide receiver Malachi Riley was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Riely was down to two schools: BYU and Arizona. Riley was on BYU's campus multiples times for visits, including an official visit late in the cycle. The Cougars ended up losing the recruiting battle to Arizona and then head coach Jedd Fisch. Fast forward to today and Riley has entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. BYU is in the market for a wide receiver with multiple years of eligibility remaining, and Riley is the most obvious fit for that need at the very early stages of the transfer cycle.
Riley was very close with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. It wouldn't take long for coach Sitake to rekindle that relationship with Riley. If BYU wants to bring him in, the Cougars would be right at the top in terms of the schools with the best chances to sign him.
However, Riley hasn't played much in two years at Arizona. If BYU is looking for someone that is proven at the college level, Riley would not fit that description. He has just five career catches for 97 yards.
That's not to say Riley wouldn't be worth bringing in. In the opinion of this author, Riley is the exact kind of player that BYU should bring in from the transfer portal. He could be part of a very young, talented wide receiver room alongside Jojo Phillips, Cody Hagen, Parker Kingston, and LaMason Waller. Riley still has all the talent that made him a coveted recruit and it shows up in his practice film. Also, Arizona had one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the nation in 2023 and Riley was able to see the field in limited action. He has all the talent to be a great wide receiver.
2. Isaac Wilson - QB
If you're reading this article, you probably already know that Isaac Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU great quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson was thrust into action as the starting quarterback for the University of Utah after Cam Rising suffered an injury.
Wilson was put in an extremely difficult spot as a true freshman, and the results were as bad as you could imagine.
If Wilson is willing to sit a year behind Jake Retzlaff, and BYU believes they can help Wilson reach his potential, he would be worth bringing in. Hypothetically, he could have three years of eligibility remaining if he redshirts in 2025.
3. Simote Pepa - DT
Simote Pepa was once a painful recruiting loss in the 2019 recruiting class. Pepa was a self-proclaimed BYU fan who opted to play for Utah in the Pac-12. Fast forward to today and Pepa is in the transfer portal after contributing for Utah over the last three seasons. Pepa only has one year of eligibility remaining, but he does fit a glaring need on BYU's roster. It would not be surprising to see Pepa end up in Provo.
4. Teague Andersen - OL
Utah State transfer Teague Andersen was a multi-year starter before entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Andersen is the son of former BYU offensive lineman Jason Andersen and his younger brother, Trey Andersen, committed to BYU out of high school before flipping to Pitt on his mission. Trey wanted to play tight end and BYU saw him as an offensive lineman. Trey now plays along the offensive line up at Utah State.
5. Vili Taufatofua - DE
Vili Taufatofua was one of the first targets of Sione Pouha after he was brought onto BYU's staff. Taufatofua eventually committed to Utah, but he is now in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Like Pepa, it wouldn't be surprising to see Taufatofua end up at BYU.
6. Tre Spivey - WR
Tre Spivey is similar to Malachi Riley in that Fesi Sitake really wanted him at BYU. Unlike Riley, however, Spivey didn't reciprocate as much interest. Spivey was an honorable mention Offensive Freshman of the Year in the Big 12, and he will have no shortage of options in the portal. BYU's existing relationship with Spivey gives them a chance, but this one is not nearly as likely as others on this list.
7. CJ Jacobsen - TE
Utah tight end CJ Jacobsen was a BYU target coming out of high school. The Cougars were in Jacobsen's top six before he opted to go to Utah. Given BYU's need at tight end, it could make sense for the Cougars to pursue Jacobsen once again.
8. Dijon Stanley - RB
Dijon Stanley was once a BYU target in high school. However, the former track star never really considered BYU when he was coming out of high school. Perhaps he has a change of heart and gives BYU a chance this time around. If BYU really wants a running back from the transfer portal, they will be able to find one. Stanley is just one of a few running backs in the portal with connections to BYU.
9. Viron Ellison - RB
Tulsa running back Viron Ellison entered the transfer portal after running for 353 yards as a freshman. Ellison had a BYU offer coming out of high school, and after a pretty impressive freshman campaign, could be a target once again if BYU is looking for a running back. BYU was in Ellison's top five back in high school.
Ellison only had double digit carries twice in 2024, but he averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He also had 90 receiving yards.
10. Devin Brown - QB
Ohio State transfer Devin Brown was once a prep star at Corner Canyon High School. Even though he prepped just down the road from Provo, Brown was never really a BYU target. He moved to Utah during his high school career and always had his sites on blueblood programs like USC and Ohio State. It's hard to imagine a scenario where Brown ends up at BYU, even though there are some connections on paper.
BONUS: Andrew Gentry - OL
Early Monday morning, Andrew Gentry entered the transfer portal. The former four-star recruit was once a top priority for BYU before he ended up at Michigan. Gentry started a couple games for Michigan this season and he has two years of eligibility remaining. Tackle is a position of major need for BYU, so I would expect BYU to make a push here.