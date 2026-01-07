12 Players That Are Currently in the Transfer Portal with BYU Connections

The transfer portal window is busier and crazier than ever before. Historically, BYU tends to add players with prior connections to the program. Here are 10 transfers with connections to BYU that are currently in the transfer portal.

1. Walker Lyons - TE

The former four-star recruit has spent the last two years at USC since returning home from his mission. Walker Lyons was heavily recruited by BYU in high school, and now his younger brother has signed with BYU. The Cougars will lose starting tight end Carsen Ryan to graduation, so Lyons could be an obvious fit for many reasons.

Lyons has played in 23 games over the last two years for the USC offense and he has started 8 games. He had 26 receptions for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has good speed for his size and over half his yards came after the catch in 2025.

#USC 2x2 Motion to Double TE Wing to run a Modern Triple Option



The production from Lake McRee and Walker Lyons in the tight end room continues to elevate the Trojans offense. https://t.co/NAMA2BqTNb pic.twitter.com/9g5UCZF6ZT — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 22, 2025

Blocking is an important part for the tight ends in BYU's offense as well, and Lyons showed he is capable of being an effective run blocker at USC as well. He would be an ideal fit in Aaron Roderick's offense.

2. Sione Laulea - CB

Oregon cornerback Sione Laulea entered the transfer portal. We interviewed Laulea nearly three years ago when he was a rising prospect coming from the JUCO ranks.

Laulea is a member of the church, so he was familiar with the BYU football growing up. "Before receiving the offer, I knew the basics of BYU being Mormon and hearing a lot about them from other members at church," Laulea said in the original interview. "Also especially because how they have been performing in these recent years."

Laulea ended up as the top JUCO cornerback in that class. Over the last few years at Oregon, Laulea has been in Oregon's defensive back rotation. He played in over 100 snaps for Oregon this season before dealing with an injury.

BYU will lose Mory Bamba to graduation and Laulea would fill that spot nicely.

3. Liona Lefau - LB

Texas linebacker Liona Lefau has started for the Longhorns the last two years. He entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Lefau was a BYU target in high school before he committed to Texas.

Liona Lefau hits gaps like Gary Johnson. 🤘pic.twitter.com/p9k2Oz6Yoc — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) September 22, 2024

BYU will lose Jack Kelly to graduation and Lefau could help to fill the void left by Jack Kelly.

Lefau has tallied 139 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and an interception in his time at Texas. He would step right into the starting lineup at BYU if he chooses the Cougars.

4. Smith Snowden - CB

Utah transfer Smith Snowden is the son of former BYU running back Will Snowden. Smith is taking a BYU visit this week along with visits to top programs like Michigan and Georgia. Snowden is one of the top available defensive backs in the transfer portal.

Snowden would be a major addition to BYU's defensive secondary and a perfect fit in Provo should he choose the Cougars.

5. Cade Uluave - LB

Former Cal star linebacker Cade Uluave entered the transfer portal officially on Tuesday. Most notably, he entered the portal with a "Do not contact" tag. Typically, players with that tag have an idea where they want to end up. Uluave is a Utah native and BYU was familiar with him in high school.

Uluave was a star at Cal over the last three years. Cal fired head coach Justin Wilcox, so Uluava opted to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Uluave has appeared in 34 games over the last three years at Cal. He has tallied 237 total tackles including 21.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

6. Nuku Mafi - OL

Nuku Mafi was a BYU target in the 2024 class before he signed with Oklahoma State. In fact, the Cougars pushed to flip Mafi before signing day but came up short. Mafi started every game for Oklahoma State at tackle last season as a redshirt freshman.

Mafi had his two best pass-blocking gardes of the season against the two best teams Oklahoma State faced this season: Texas Tech and Oregon. He allowed just one pressure over the course of those two games.

BYU has a potential need at tackle with Isaiah Jatta graduating and Mafi could fill that role, but he will have no shortage of options.

7. Sesi Vailahi - RB

Oklahoma State running back Sesi Vailahi entered the transfer portal after three years in Stillwater. Vailahi was a backup running back for the Cowboys, running for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns on 90 carries.

Sesi Vailahi took advantage of his opportunities...PLUS SOME!



Dude was shot out of a cannon when he came in, and he was a HUGE part of the drive in the 1st half that brought OSU back to within 14-10.



And, talk about ALL OUT EFFORT!



Check out his block on the Jackson scramble… pic.twitter.com/oc84aBjxew — OState Daily (@Ostate_Daily) October 21, 2025

BYU tried to get Vailahi to Provo as a preferred walk-on before he was offered by Oklahoma State.

BYU has a need at running back and Vailahi's connection to the staff could make him a fit. The issue would be he is very similar to some of the other running backs in the room. So he could provide depth, but he wouldn't bring a different skillset to the table.

8. Luke Baklenko - OT

Oklahoma offensive tackle Luke Baklenko entered the transfer portal after one season in Norman. BYU targeted Baklenko when he was in high school in the 2023 class, but he committed to Stanford where the spent the first two years of his careers.

In two years at Stanford, Baklenko made 14 starts and appeared in 16 games. He transferred to Oklahoma where he played in five games but didn't start.

Since Baklenko played in five games last year, he burned his third year of eligibility. He has not used his redshirt season, so he has just one year of eligibility and a redshirt year remaining.

9. JR Sia - OL

Utah State offensive line transfer JR Sia picked up a BYU offer earlier this week. Sia also holds a competing offer from NC State. Sia started 10 games for Utah State as a true freshman.

10. Leo Pulalasi - RB

Washington State running back transfer Leo Pulalasi was once committed to BYU back in the 2023 recruiting class. Pulalasi flipped to in-state Washington State where he played the first three years of his career. Pulalasi used his redshirt season in 2023 and he has tallied 757 total yards in his time at Washington State.

BYU needs to add another body at running back and Pulalasi could fill that void. Pulalasi was recruited by Harvey Unga in high school.

Washington State RB Leo Pulalasi (@LeoPulalasi) is a creative functional runner who utilizes good vision to change direction showing the leg drive to run through contact!



Pulalasi brings value to the pass game as a stout pass blocker & soft handed receiver who forces missed… pic.twitter.com/Zj8mz908Ls — Noah K.M. Chang (@NoahKMChang) January 4, 2026

11. Kyler Kasper - WR

BYU quarterback Treyson Bourguet was trying to rally BYU fans to support Oregon transfer Kyler Kasper. Both Bourguet and Kasper were prospects from Arizona in the 2022 class. Kasper was a coveted recruit with overs from all over the country when he picked Oregon.

Coug Nation, you know what to do 😏 #GoCougs https://t.co/QW2hCPIXvX — Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) January 2, 2026

His production has not matched his star rating to this point, but he still has the talent to be a good wide receiver. He is listed at 6'6 and he runs well for his size. He could be a deep threat in BYU's offense if he ends up in Provo.

Kyler Kasper

6’6

218 lbs

2 Years of eligibility



Repped by: @TheStandard_Co pic.twitter.com/hOWqXrinNt — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) January 2, 2026

12. Paki Finau - OL

BYU recruited Washington transfer Paki Finau in high school. However, that was before BYU hired now offensive line coach TJ Woods. Finau is close friends with former BYU offensive lineman Iki Tupou, but Tupou entered the transfer portal when it opened last week.

Paki Finau started four games for Washington in 2025 and he allowed just one quarterback hit and no quarterback sacks in 2025.

