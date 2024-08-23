10 Takeaways From BYU Football Fall Camp
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program have officially wrapped up Fall camp and turned their focus to Southern Illinois. Now that camp is in the rearview mirror, we're looking back at our top 10 takeaways from Fall camp. We're also introducing an exciting new offering of our content: a podcast! Feel free to check out an in-depth analysis of Fall camp in our inaugural edition of Lavell's Lounge.
1. QB Battle as Competitive as Advertised
When Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick speak about the BYU quarterback battle, they speak from experience. In their tenures at BYU, they have had various quarterback battles over the last few years involving quarterbacks like Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, and Jacob Conover. This year's quarterback competition, however, is different.
In 2020, Zach Wilson was getting the lion's share of the first-team reps and he looked excellent in practice. It was no surprise when he was announced as the starter, even though BYU waited until game week to make an announcement.
In 2021, nobody was surprised when Jaren Hall was named the starter even though it was a three-way battle between Hall, Romney, and Conover.
In those years, in made sense not to announce the starter for competitive reasons.
This quarterback battle has gone back and forth. When Aaron Roderick says they don't know who the starter is yet, I believe him. Based on media observation windows, this thing has gone back and forth throughout camp. We detailed the rollercoaster nature of this competition in an earlier article.
The quarterback decision, or lack thereof, has not been window dressing. It really has been a contested competition.
2. Fewer Newcomers in the Starting Lineup
Last year, 12 out of BYU's 22 starters against Sam Houston were newcomers.
On offense, quarterback Kedon Slovis, running back Aidan Robbins, wide receivers Darius Lassiter and Keelan marion, and offensive linemen Caleb Etienne, Paul Maile, and Weylin Lapuaho were all to the BYU football program.
On defense, Jackson Cravens, Isaiah Bagnah, AJ Vongphachanh, Kamden Garrett, and Eddie Heckard were newcomers.
In hindsight, the lack of continuity among the starting lineup really cost BYU. There were handfuls of administrative penalties, mental mistakes, and other things that come with inexperience.
This year, the only surefire starter that is a newcomer is Jack Kelly. Three other newcomers, Gerry Bohanon, Austin Leausa, and Marque Collins, are competing for starting spots as well according to our depth chart projections.
Regardless, BYU put a premium on roster retention and it's manifesting in terms of the number of newcomers that will see the field. From top to bottom, the starters will understand the playbook better and they will understand what it's like to play together. Time will tell if BYU's bet on roster retention will pay off.
3. Jake Retzlaff Looks Like a Much Improved Quarterback
I know, I know. It wasn't a pretty showing in 2023. Retzlaff struggled in two major areas over the last four games of last season: ball security and making the easy throws. For those fans that are skeptical of Jake Retzlaff, I get it.
But when I tell you he looked like a much improved quarterback during Fall camp, bare with me for just a moment.
First and foremost, Retzlaff didn't commit a turnover during Fall camp, at least not during the media portion of practice.
Second, Retzlaff really minimized the misfires. By the end of Fall camp, he was firing on all cylinders and making more big-time throws than off-target throws.
I went back and looked and my notes from the last three media availabilities. Retzlaff was 11/13 for 150 yards (by my unofficial count) and he threw 3 touchdowns. Retzlaff had his moments where he looked like the quarterback that threw for 4,600 yards during his last season at JUCO.
4. It's Hard to Pick Against Gerry Bohanon
Gerry Bohanon is entering his seventh season of college football. For the most part, we know who he is. While he brings a lot of intriguing things to the table, he is not an elite passer. During his 2021 season at Baylor, the best year of his career, he averaged 183 yards passing per game. There are a few throws that Jake Retzlaff can make that he simply cannot.
However, it's still hard to pick against Gerry Bohanon. He is all of 6'3 and 225 pounds. He is an elite athlete that is capable of breaking a game open with his legs. During the second week of camp, Bohanon ripped off a long run that flashed his pure speed and running ability. It was as impressive of a play as I can remember in Fall camp. It's hard to see Bohanon pull off plays like that and imagine him on the sideline.
Additionally, he has done BYU aspires to do: win a Big 12 championship. He knows exactly what it takes to get BYU where they want to go. That carries weight.
Due to his experience, he carries himself with a confidence that is easy to believe in. He certainly would command a locker room.
5. QB Decision could come down to style preference
At the end of Spring camp, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick noted that Retzlaff and Bohanon are similar players, at least stylistically. While that's true on paper - both can throw and run - they have different strenghts. Gerry is the better runner and Jake is the better thrower.
BYU's quarterback decision could come down to the style preference of Aaron Roderick.
6. Some of BYU's Best Players are Freshmen
At the end of camp, I jotted down the names of true freshmen that stood out at some point during camp. This is what I came up with:
- Cody Hagen
- Tei Nacua
- Jojo Phillilps
- Pokaiaua Haunga
- Ryner Swanson
- Faletau Satuala
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Tommy Prassas
- Tre Alexander
- Ephraim Asiata
- Vil Po'uha
- Kini Fonohema
Some of BYU's best players are freshmen. While a lot of them won't play due to inexperience or needing to add more weight, you get the sense that this core of young players could turn into something special down the road.
In the transfer portal era, retaining players is harder than ever before. If BYU can keep these freshmen together, however, there's a chance they could do some special things together in Provo.
Those players are also a major boost to BYU's depth. If injuries occur, which they typically do, these freshmen could provide some high-quality minutes in a pinch.
7. Healthy
Seemingly every year, there is a devastating injury to a starter during Fall camp. In 2022, it was Micah Harper. In 2020, it was Matt Bushman. So far, BYU has remained relatively healthy throughout Fall camp. The only season-ending injury was to true freshman RM Joe Brown who was injured before camp started.
There's been a lot of talk about the new strength and conditioning program at BYU. Early signs indicate that the new program is helping BYU stay healthier than they did before.
8. Some things we'll believe once we see
There are a few things that, regardless of what BYU has shown during camp, need to be proven in games. Those two things are pass rushing and run blocking. Those are two areas where BYU has really struggled over the last two years.
Like Aaron Roderick has said throughout camp, there are signs that things are trending up, but it doesn't matter until BYU proves it in games.
9. Keanu Hill Found His Home
Keanu Hill was getting lost in the shuffle at wide receiver. At tight end, he is a candidate for a breakout season. Hill has looked like a natural at the tight end position. While Hill has always been a good blocker from the wide receiver position, it remains to be seen whether that will translate to his new position or not. If he proves capable as a blocker, he will be a really solid weapon for the BYU offense as a pass-catcher.
10. Star players needed
Six wins is the number that BYU needs to hit in 2024. If they have aspirations to reach more than six wins, it will require outstanding individual efforts from a handful of players. Whether that's a 1,000-yard rusher, a 1,000-yard receiver, a 3,000-yard passer, or a double-digit sack total, that's what will be needed for BYU to really exceed expecatations in 2024.
There were signs of potential stars in the making during camp, but not enough standouts to make me believe that BYU will get much more than six wins in 2024.
Whether it's Jack Kelly, John Nelson, Logan Lutui, Caleb Etienne, LJ Martin, Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, or someone else, BYU needs more star power in the program to reach greater heights.