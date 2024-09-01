11 True Freshmen Played for BYU Against Southern Illinois
When BYU released its depth chart for Southern Illinois, 10 true freshmen were listed on the depth chart. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said everyone on the depth chart would play and he was right. Against Southern Illinois, 11 true freshmen played on either offense or defense for BYU. 5 out of the 11 played 10 or more snaps, led by former four-star recruits Faletau Satuala and Cody Hagen.
BYU True Freshmen - Snaps Played Against SIU
- Faletau Satuala (S) - 14 defensive snaps played
- Cody Hagen (WR) - 13 offensive snaps played
- Therrian Alexander (CB) - 12 defensive snaps played
- Tommy Prassas (S) - 11 defensive snaps played
- Ephraim Asiata (DE) - 10 defensive snaps played
- Tei Nacua (WR) - 8 offensive snaps played
- Jonathan Kabeya (CB) - 6 defensive snaps played
- Viliami Po'uha (DE) - 3 defensive snaps played
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi (DE) - 3 defensive snaps played
- Dom McKenzie (WR) - 1 offensive snap played
- Ryner Swanson (TE) - 1 offensive snap played
Some of the most talented players in the BYU football program are freshmen. If BYU can keep this core of young players together, it would bode really well for the future of the program. Competing for a Big 12 championship in 2024 is probably unrealistic, but competing for a championship by 2026 should be the goal for everyone in the program. This young core has the chance to get BYU to that level if they reach their potential.
Faletau Satuala and Cody Hagen will be fascinating to follow in 2024. They are both in very deep rooms and, on the surface, it doesn't look like they will be needed to play a lot unless injuries occur. They are both so talented, however, that they might be impossible to keep off the field by season's end.
Hagen was a contributor on special teams, so it doesn't look like they plan to redshirt him in 2024. Hagen could start to make the case to be in the regular rotation at wide receiver. Faletau Satuala played meaningful snaps against the Salukis. He was the first free safety off the bench after Tanner Wall and Micah Harper.
This list also highlights the importance of recruiting high-caliber recruits. The higher the star rating, the more likely they are to be ready to contribute early. It's no surprise that the first few names on the list were highly-coveted recruits.