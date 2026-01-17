13 BYU Players Entered the Transfer Portal in January Window

On Friday, the transfer portal closed for college football players. In the two-week transfer window, 13 BYU players entered the NCAA transfer portal. Teams have 48 hours to enter players' names in the portal, so there could still be some names that trickle into the portal over the weekend. However, as of Saturday afternoon, it appears that BYU survived the transfer window relatively unscathed.

Of the 13 players, none of them would have projected as starters in 2026. That is a major accomplishment considering the current environment of college football, especially when you consider the departure of BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

Of the 13 players that entered the transfer portal, 8 have found new homes.

Transfers Out of the BYU Football Program

Choe Bryant-Strother - LB

BYU linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother | BYU Photo

Choe Bryant-Strother transferred to BYU from UCLA in 2024. Bryant-Strother was in the two-deep at linebacker in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury in September of 2024. He was projected to make an impact in 2025 before he suffered another season-ending injury in September of 2025.

Bryant-Strother's BYU career was derailed by injuries. Given the additions of two starting-caliber linebackers, Bryant-Strother opted to finish his college career elsewhere.

Pokaiaua Haunga - RB

Pokaiaua Haunga was on BYU's roster in 2024. He was projected to be one of BYU's top three running backs in 2025 before he was removed from the roster in Fall Camp. Haunga ended up at Snow College for a short time and he is now in the transfer portal.

Max Alford - LB (Michigan)

Max Alford entered the transfer portal on Monday and committed to Michigan moments later. Alford will play for former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill in Ann Arbor.

Tayvion Beasley - CB (USF)

BYU backup nickel Tayvion Beasley entered the transfer portal after just one season in Provo. He landed at USF.

Dom McKenzie - WR (San Jose State)

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie entered the transfer portal. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal. Marcus is in the portal as well.

LaMason Waller - WR (Southern Utah)

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.

Jake Griffin - OL (Arizona)

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin entered the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars. Griffin committed to Arizona.

Marcus McKenzie - CB (Utah State)

The redshirt sophomore entered the portal after three years in the program. Injuries derailed his last two seasons, but he was a special teams standout in 2023. Marcus is the twin brother of Dom McKenzie. Marcus transferred to Utah State.

McCae Hillstead - QB (Utah State)

Hillstead battled BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier for the starting quarterback job back in Fall Camp. What originally started as a three-way battle between Bachmeier, Hillstead, and Bourguet turned into a two-man race between Bachmeier and Hillstead. Eventually, Bachmeier won the job and he never looked back. Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time and a single snap in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hillstead will return

Without Hillstead in the mix, BYU could be in the market for a backup quarterback in the transfer portal. If Treyson Bourguet decides to stay at BYU for his final year of eligibility, BYU could leave the room as is and let Treyson Bourguet be the backup while true freshman Enoch Watson gets up to speed. Watson returned home from his mission and will enroll in January.

Ikinasio Tupou - OL (San Jose State)d

After two seasons at BYU, redshirt freshman Ikinasio Tupou will look for a new home. Tupou did not appear in any games for BYU in his time in Provo.

Tucker Kelleher - TE

True freshman Tucker Kelleher will enter the transfer portal after just one year in the program. Kelleher did not appear in any games for BYU in his true freshman season.

Sione Hingano - OL

Redshirt freshman Sione Hingano will transfer out of the program after a few years with the program. Hingano signed with the BYU clear back when Eric Mateos was the offensive line coach. He never cracked the two-deep.

Sani Tuala - DL

Australia native Sani Tuala spent a few years in the program after transferring in from the JUCO ranks. Tuala was recruited by some of the top programs out West, but he never cracked the two deep at BYU.

More BYU Football Coverage