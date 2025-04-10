15 Former Four-Star Recruits Will Be on the BYU Football Roster in 2025
During BYU Spring camp, BYU's depth across the roster was one of our primary takeaways. BYU's recruiting has been trending upwards since they accepted an invite to join the Big 12 conference. Those recruiting efforts are starting to translate to roster depth.
There are 15 players that will be on BYU's 2025 roster that were former four-star recruits. Most of them were four-star recruits in high school according to one of the top three recruiting services. One, linebacker Jack Kelly, was a four-star transfer. Today, we're going over the 15 four-star recruits that are projected to be on BYU's roster next season.
It's important to note that star ratings are not the end-all-be-all in college football. Some walk-ons turn into NFL players and some five-star recruits don't pan out. That's all true. However, the data suggests the more blue-chip recruits you have on the roster, the better you will be.
Defense
Of the 15 former four-star recruits, 9 will be on the defensive side of the ball. Jay Hill and his staff have done a remarkable job turning over the roster in just two seasons. Only one of the nine was committed to the prior defensive staff.
- Nusi Taumoepeau - Linebacker
- Raider Damuni - Safety
- Siale Esera - Linebacker
- Faletau Satuala - Safety
- Hunter Clegg - Defensive End
- Jack Kelly - Linebacker
- Harrison Taggart - Linebacker
- Naki Tuakoi - Linebacker
- Tausili Akana - Defensive End
Offense
BYU has a former four-star recruit at every position on offense except quarterback. The Cougars have a pair of former four-star recruits at wide receiver in Cody Hagen and LaMason Waller and a pair of offensive tackles in Andrew Gentry and Ethan Thomason.
Projected starters LJ Martin and Carsen Ryan were four-star recruits coming out of high school as well.
- LaMason Waller - Wide Receilver
- Cody Hagen - Wide Receiver
- LJ Martin - Running Back
- Carsen Ryan - Tight End
- Andrew Gentry - Offensive Line
- Ethan Thomason - Offensive Line