Kickoff Times, Broadcast Plans Revealed for Four BYU Games

On Wednesday, kickoff times and broadcast plans were revealed for four games on BYU's 2026 schedules.

9/5/26 vs Utah Tech

Time: 6:00 PM Mountain Time

Network: ESPN+

BYU will kickoff the 2026 season against Utah Tech. Just like they did in 2024 and 2025, the Cougars will kickoff the season at 6:00 PM local time and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

9/12/26 vs Arizona

Time: 1:30 PM Mountain Time

Network: FOX

The last time BYU hosted Arizona, the game kicked off at 1:30 PM and the game was broadcast on FOX. BYU-Arizona will get the same broadcast treatment in 2026 as it did in 2024. The Cougars and Wildcats will kickoff for a mid afternoon game on FOX.

This game is one of the most important games on BYU's 2026 schedules, and it could have Big 12 title implications. The Wildcats, who return veteran quarterback Noah Fifita, are looking to contend for the Big 12 title after coming up a game or two short a year ago.

9/19/26 @ Colorado State

Time: 5:30 PM Mountain Time

Network: CBS

For the first time since BYU left the Mountain West, they will make the trip to Colorado to take on Colorado State. The Rams and the Cougars will kickoff on national television - the game will be broadcast on CBS during the prime evening slot.

10/9/26 vs Iowa State

Time: 8:15 PM Mountain Time

Network: ESPN

BYU will host Iowa State for a Friday night matchup in October. The game will be broadast on ESPN under the lights. As of this writing, this is the only true night game on BYU's schedule. That will likely change as more broadcast plans are unveiled in the coming months.

The last time Iowa State came to Provo, it was BYU's first year in the Big 12. The Cyclones embarrassed the Cougars, running all over the slippery LaVell Edwards Stadium grass en route to a 45-13 win.

In 2025, Iowa State punched BYU in the mouth in the first half before the Cougars came storming back for a pivotal win. The win over the Cyclones preserved BYU's undefeated record.

In 2026, Iowa State will feature a lot of new faces, as most of Iowa State's returning starters left Iowa State to join Matt Campbell at Penn State. The Cyclones will come to Provo for the first time under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

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