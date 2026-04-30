2 Answers, 2 Lingering Questions About the BYU Depth Chart After Spring Camp

While BYU football players take a few weeks off to get ready for summer conditioning, the BYU coaching staff is on the recruiting trail trying to form the 2027 recruiting class. Earlier this month, BYU wrapped up Spring Camp. In this article, we'll go over two things we learned, and two things we still don't know, about the BYU depth chart.

Answer #1: The transfer tight ends will be at the top of the depth chart

BYU brought in two transfers from the Big Ten during the January transfer window. The Cougars signed Walker Lyons from USC and Roger Saleapaga from Oregon. After Spring Camp, both Lyons and Saleapaga had established themselves as two of the best players on the team, according to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

Historically, BYU has played up to four tight ends in specific roles. Noah Moeaki and Keayen Nead will have roles in the offense, similar to the roles they played last season. However, we expect Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga to be at the top of the tight end depth chart when it is released after Fall Camp.

Lingering Question #1: Who will emerge as BYU's trio of starting wide receivers?

The wide receivers were one of the biggest question marks going into camp. Without Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston, who would emerge as the starting wide receivers? During camp, it became clear that Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper will be starters for the BYU offense. Behind those two, it's unclear who the third starting wide receiver will be.

Cody Hagen, who got multiple starts last year, was battling an injury that limited his availability at times, according to Aaron Roderick. Reggie Frischknecht and Tei Nacua also got a lot of first-team reps.

Then there is true freshman Legend Glasker who was one of the standouts of camp. The race for the third starting spot will be settled in Fall Camp.

Answer #2: BYU's defense will feature a lot of familiar faces

BYU's defense ranks in the top 10 in returing production. Most of the starters will be familiar names in Kelly Poppinga's first season. Keanu Tanuvasa and Justin Kirkland will anchor the middle of the defense. Some combination of Bodie Schoonover, Nusi Taumoepeau, Hunter Clegg, and Tausili Akana will rotate at defensive end.

The linebackers will be headlined by Isaiah Glasker, Siale Esera, and Cade Uluave. The starting secondary will be Evan Johnson, Tre Alexander, Faletau Satuala, and Raider Damuni, with Tommy Prassas playing a big role as well.

Lingering Question #2: Who will win the final starting spot along the offensive line?

In camp, it appeared that four players emerged as starters. Paki Finau will likely start at left tackle. Bruce Mitchell will start at center. Kyle Sfarcioc will start at right guard, and Andrew Gentry will start at right tackle. Who will win the final starting spot? There are multiple players in contention.

Trevin Ostler and Joe Brown got a lot of first-team reps throughout the spring. Zak Yamauchi, a Stanford transfer, was limited by injuries and didn't fully participate. Once he is healthy, he could compete for that job.

Then there is Sonny Makasini who has playing experience as well. That will be one of the more contested position battles in Fall Camp.