Raider Damuni Believes BYU's New Tight End Duo Can Be the Best in the Big 12

In January, BYU turned to the transfer portal to replace starting tight end Carsen Ryan. Ryan, coming off the most productive season by a BYU tight end since Matt Bushman in 2019, was off the NFL. The Cougars signed a pair of Big Ten transfers with connections to the program in USC transfer Walker Lyons and Oregon transfer Roger Saleapaga.

Lyons, the older brother of BYU signee Ryder Lyons, was heavily recruited by BYU in high school. Lyons eventually signed with USC and played the first two years of his career in Los Angeles. Lyons was on track to play a big role for the USC offense when he entered the transfer portal and committed to BYU.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

Roger Saleapaga prepped just down the road from BYU's campus at Orem High School. The former four-star recruit is the younger brother of Keanu Saleapaga who played offensive line at BYU.

First look at Oregon tight end transfer Roger Saleapaga. Saleapaga is a former Orem High School standout with two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/EIwMRZxJFH — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

In Spring Camp, Lyons and Saleapaga drew rave reviews from their coaches and teammates. If the season started today, we would project both Lyons and Saleapaga to start for BYU when the season kicks off against Utah Tech.

BYU safety Raider Damuni was tasked with defending Lyons and Saleapaga in Spring Camp. Damuni told BYU On SI that he believes BYU's new tight end duo can be the best in the Big 12.

"The tight end room looks really good with Roger and Walker," Damuni said at the conclusion of Spring Camp. "We play against a lot of good tight ends in the Big 12, and man, those two are better than anyone that I've guarded, and so it's been good to play against those guys. I believe we have the the two best two tight ends in our league, and so, going against them every single day is just gonna get us better and ready for Saturdays because we guard the tight ends."

Tight end targets have been a consistent theme throughout Spring Camp so far. That continued on Monday with Bear Bachmeier finding Roger Saleapaga for a chunk gain. pic.twitter.com/9czYDsYfjb — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

When Aaron Roderick's offense is at its best, BYU is able to run the football. With LJ Martin in the backfield, that will continue to be the priority. The run game sets up the play action pass

BYU's tight end room is well stocked for the 2026 season. Behind Lyons and Saleapaga, BYU has two tight ends that played roles last season in Noah Moeaki and Keayen Nead. Nead will continue to have a role in the BYU offense, primarily as a blocking tight end.

Moeaki had a touchdown catch in BYU's season opener against Portland State. He also had a reception against UCF in the regular season finale. Moeaki will likely play a similar reserve role for Aaron Roderick and the BYU offense in 2026.

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