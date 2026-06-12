Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for BYU's 2026 Transfer Class
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In January, BYU brought in the smallest transfer class in the Big 12. While the Cougars brought in a low quantity of transfers, they do expect a lot of quality production. With Fall Camp less than two months away, we're breaking down the best- and worst-case scenarios for all nine of BYU's incoming transfers.
To be clear, these are worst-case scenarios assuming they are healthy. Injuries would be the worst-case scenario for all of these players, so we're excluding that variable from this analysis.
Kyler Kasper | WR | Oregon
Best-case: WR1
Kyler Kasper is all of 6'6 and he moves very well for his size. He was coveted by pretty much every major program coming out of high school for a reason. It wasn't his talent that kept him off the field at Oregon, rather his health.
In the best-case scenario, Kasper has the talent to be BYU's top wide receiver in 2026. One area where BYU needs to improve at wide receiver is making contested catches. That's where Kasper could really benefit the wide receiver room. When Kasper entered the transfer portal, he posted a few of his highlights from Oregon practices. In thoes clips, you can see Kasper's ability to use his big frame and come down with contested catches.
Worst-case: Rotational WR
As long as Kyler Kasper is healthy, he is going to see the field. While you could argue that his floor is still in the starting lineup, we see his worst-case scenario as the fourth wide receiver on BYU's roster. Even in that scenario, Kasper would play.
Cade Uluave | LB | Cal
Best-case: All-conference selection
Cade Uluave's ceiling is as high as any player on BYU's roster. Uluave was an All-ACC selection a year ago, and he has the same potential in 2026. Uluave was extremely effective as a pass rusher, yet he was rarely used to rush the passer at Cal. If he is given the green light to get after the quarterback more often, Uluave could be more productive in 2026 than he was as an all-conference linebacker in 2025.
Worst-case: Starter
Cade Uluave will start for BYU at lineabcker against Utah Tech. The senior comes to BYU with a very high floor. BYU didn't bring him in to come off the bench. Uluave and Glasker will start. The third linebacker spot will be Siale Esera's to lose.
Walker Lyons | TE | USC
Best-case: Leading receiver
BYU must replace its top three pass-catchers from a season ago. Walker Lyons, a USC transfer, has the potential to be BYU's leading receiver in 2026. Lyons is big, athletic, and physical. He creates matchup problems against smaller defensive backs with his size, and he is too quick to be guarded by most linebackers. We expect Lyons to produce at Carsen Ryan levels, around 600-700 receiving yards.
In this clip, Lyons beat Evan Johnson - BYU's best cover corner - with his size.
Worst-case: Starter
Lyons will start for BYU at tight end - that is his floor. He might share the starting role with someone like Roger Saleapaga, but Lyons will be on the field a lot for the BYU offense.
Jayven Williams | CB | Mississippi State
Best-case: Starter
Jayven Williams came to BYU via Mississippi State where he played 344 snaps last season. In the best-case scenario, Williams could become a starter a longside Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander. In that scenario, BYU could move either Williams or Johnson inside to nickel.
Worst-case: Rotational corner
In the worst-case scenario, Williams is going to provide depth as a rotational corner. We believe the most likely scenario is Williams will play the Mory Bamba role: around 350 snaps.
Roger Saleapaga | TE | Oregon
Best-case: Leading receiver
Like Walker Lyons, we believe Roger Saleapaga could be BYU's leading receiver in 2026. In fact, by the end of Spring Camp, Salepaga was getting more consistent targets than Lyons. Saleapaga is really athletic and moves more like a big wide receiver than a tight end.
Worst-case: Rotational tight end
In the worst-case scenario, Saleapaga is going to see the field and play a lot. He was simply too productive in Spring Camp to not factor in.
Jake Clifton | LB | Kansas State
Best-case: Starter
There's a scenario where Jake Clifton could compete against Siale Esera and win the starting job. Clifton played really well in his time at Kansas State. It remains to be seen how quickly Clifton can be in game shape after returning from his mission last year.
Worst-case: Depth piece
If Clifton isn't ready to play just one year after returning home from his mission, he will at least provide depth in a very talented linebacker room.
Paki Finau | OL | Washington
Best-case: Starter
If the season starter today, Paki Finau would start for BYU at left tackle. That feels like the floor and ceiling for him at this point, assuming he stays healthy.
Worst-case: Starter
Paki Finau is going to start for the Cougars.
Zak Yamauchi | WR | Stanford
Best-case: Starter
Zak Yamauchi started some games for Stanford last season. Yamauchi was limited in Spring Camp due to injury, but he could factor into the battle for the starting guard spot in Fall Camp.
Worst-case: Depth piece
In the worst-case scenario, Yamauchi is going to provide some quality depth as a lineman with starting P4 experience.
JR Sia | OL | Utah State
Best-case: Two-deep
In the best-case scenario, JR Sia is going to be in BYU's two-deep at either guard or tackle.
Worst-case: Depth piece
Sia got starting experience at Utah State last season and he will provide valuable depth regardless of where he ends up on the depth chart.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist