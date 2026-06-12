Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for BYU's 2026 Transfer Class

In January, BYU brought in the smallest transfer class in the Big 12. While the Cougars brought in a low quantity of transfers, they do expect a lot of quality production. With Fall Camp less than two months away, we're breaking down the best- and worst-case scenarios for all nine of BYU's incoming transfers.

To be clear, these are worst-case scenarios assuming they are healthy. Injuries would be the worst-case scenario for all of these players, so we're excluding that variable from this analysis.

Kyler Kasper | WR | Oregon

BYU wide receiver Kyler Kasper at Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Best-case: WR1

Kyler Kasper is all of 6'6 and he moves very well for his size. He was coveted by pretty much every major program coming out of high school for a reason. It wasn't his talent that kept him off the field at Oregon, rather his health.

In the best-case scenario, Kasper has the talent to be BYU's top wide receiver in 2026. One area where BYU needs to improve at wide receiver is making contested catches. That's where Kasper could really benefit the wide receiver room. When Kasper entered the transfer portal, he posted a few of his highlights from Oregon practices. In thoes clips, you can see Kasper's ability to use his big frame and come down with contested catches.

Kyler Kasper

6’6

218 lbs

2 Years of eligibility



Repped by: @TheStandard_Co pic.twitter.com/hOWqXrinNt — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) January 2, 2026

Worst-case: Rotational WR

As long as Kyler Kasper is healthy, he is going to see the field. While you could argue that his floor is still in the starting lineup, we see his worst-case scenario as the fourth wide receiver on BYU's roster. Even in that scenario, Kasper would play.

Cade Uluave | LB | Cal

Best-case: All-conference selection

Cade Uluave's ceiling is as high as any player on BYU's roster. Uluave was an All-ACC selection a year ago, and he has the same potential in 2026. Uluave was extremely effective as a pass rusher, yet he was rarely used to rush the passer at Cal. If he is given the green light to get after the quarterback more often, Uluave could be more productive in 2026 than he was as an all-conference linebacker in 2025.

Worst-case: Starter

Cade Uluave will start for BYU at lineabcker against Utah Tech. The senior comes to BYU with a very high floor. BYU didn't bring him in to come off the bench. Uluave and Glasker will start. The third linebacker spot will be Siale Esera's to lose.

Walker Lyons | TE | USC

BYU tight end Walker Lyons at Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Best-case: Leading receiver

BYU must replace its top three pass-catchers from a season ago. Walker Lyons, a USC transfer, has the potential to be BYU's leading receiver in 2026. Lyons is big, athletic, and physical. He creates matchup problems against smaller defensive backs with his size, and he is too quick to be guarded by most linebackers. We expect Lyons to produce at Carsen Ryan levels, around 600-700 receiving yards.

In this clip, Lyons beat Evan Johnson - BYU's best cover corner - with his size.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

Worst-case: Starter

Lyons will start for BYU at tight end - that is his floor. He might share the starting role with someone like Roger Saleapaga, but Lyons will be on the field a lot for the BYU offense.

Jayven Williams | CB | Mississippi State

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jayven Williams (15) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Best-case: Starter

Jayven Williams came to BYU via Mississippi State where he played 344 snaps last season. In the best-case scenario, Williams could become a starter a longside Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander. In that scenario, BYU could move either Williams or Johnson inside to nickel.

Worst-case: Rotational corner

In the worst-case scenario, Williams is going to provide depth as a rotational corner. We believe the most likely scenario is Williams will play the Mory Bamba role: around 350 snaps.

Roger Saleapaga | TE | Oregon

BYU tight end Roger Saleapaga at BYU Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Best-case: Leading receiver

Like Walker Lyons, we believe Roger Saleapaga could be BYU's leading receiver in 2026. In fact, by the end of Spring Camp, Salepaga was getting more consistent targets than Lyons. Saleapaga is really athletic and moves more like a big wide receiver than a tight end.

Tight end targets have been a consistent theme throughout Spring Camp so far. That continued on Monday with Bear Bachmeier finding Roger Saleapaga for a chunk gain. pic.twitter.com/9czYDsYfjb — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Worst-case: Rotational tight end

In the worst-case scenario, Saleapaga is going to see the field and play a lot. He was simply too productive in Spring Camp to not factor in.

Jake Clifton | LB | Kansas State

BYU linebacker Jake Clifton at BYU Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Best-case: Starter

There's a scenario where Jake Clifton could compete against Siale Esera and win the starting job. Clifton played really well in his time at Kansas State. It remains to be seen how quickly Clifton can be in game shape after returning from his mission last year.

Worst-case: Depth piece

If Clifton isn't ready to play just one year after returning home from his mission, he will at least provide depth in a very talented linebacker room.

Paki Finau | OL | Washington

Best-case: Starter

If the season starter today, Paki Finau would start for BYU at left tackle. That feels like the floor and ceiling for him at this point, assuming he stays healthy.

Worst-case: Starter

Paki Finau is going to start for the Cougars.

Zak Yamauchi | WR | Stanford

Best-case: Starter

Zak Yamauchi started some games for Stanford last season. Yamauchi was limited in Spring Camp due to injury, but he could factor into the battle for the starting guard spot in Fall Camp.

Worst-case: Depth piece

In the worst-case scenario, Yamauchi is going to provide some quality depth as a lineman with starting P4 experience.

JR Sia | OL | Utah State

Best-case: Two-deep

In the best-case scenario, JR Sia is going to be in BYU's two-deep at either guard or tackle.

Worst-case: Depth piece

Sia got starting experience at Utah State last season and he will provide valuable depth regardless of where he ends up on the depth chart.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.