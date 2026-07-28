2026 BYU Wide Receivers: Roster Breakdown, Depth Chart, and Expectations

The BYU football program kicks off training camp next week. As training camp inches closer, we are previewing the BYU position groups for the 2026 season. We started the series by highlighting the BYU running backs. Today, we will examine the BYU wide receivers.

Roster Breakdown

BYU will need to replace the three wide receivers that played the most snaps in 2025: Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen.

BYU brings back a relatively unproven group of wide receivers in 2026. The only BYU wide receiver that has eclipsed 400 receiving yards in a single season is Tiger Bachmeier, and it's been two years since Bachmeier accomplished that feat at Stanford. Tiger, a senior, is the older brother of Bear Bachmeier.

Jojo Phillips is the veteran of the group, at least in terms of games played at BYU. Phillips was one of Bear Bachmeier's favorite targets during Fall Camp. His season was derailed by a collarbone injury he suffered against Stanford last September. Phillips didn't return to the lineup until November, and even after he was medically cleared to return, it took him a few weeks to find a rhythm again. His best game of the season came in the bowl game against Georgia Tech. He had 4 catches for 53 yards in that game. The hope is that Phillips' bowl performance was a sneak peek of what needs to be a breakout junior season. Phillips has shown flashes in his career. BYU needs him to produce on a week-in, week-out basis.

Kyler Kasper joined the program after transferring from Oregon in January. Kasper's Oregon career was derailed by injuries. He had just 77 receiving yards in four seasons with the Ducks. Assuming he can stay healthy, BYU is betting on Kasper's talent. He has a huge catch radius at 6'6 and he can move well for his size.

The wildcards of this room are Tei Nacua and Reggie Frischknecht. If either of them are ready to contribute 300-400 yards, the wide receiver room will be in a much better spot.

Last but not least, BYU has four true freshman on the roster in Legend Glasker, Jaron Pula, Terrance Saryon, and Jett Nelson. We expect Glasker and Pula, in particular, to have an opportunity to play right away. Saryon could carve out a role for himself as well.

0 - Tei Nacua

1 - Legend Glasker

3 - Kyler Kasper

7 - Reggie Frischknecht

13 - Jojo Phillips

19 - Tiger Bachmeier

21 - Jaron Pula

22 - Trey Roberts

23 - Terrance Saryon

29 - Rowan Reay

33 - Jared Esplin

84 - Kila Keone

89 - Jett Nelson

Depth Chart

The starting spots are up for grabs in Fall Camp. We expect Phillips and Kasper to start, but even those two will need to have good camps to win starting jobs. Behind Phillips and Kasper, it will be a battle to see whether one of the true freshmen can surpass returning players like Tiger Bachmeier, Tei Nacua, or Reggie Frischknecht.

For now, we give the more experienced players the slighest edge over Legend Glasker and Jaron Pula. However, if Legend Glasker plays as well in Fall Camp as he did during Spring Camp, it's going to be hard to keep him off the field. There's a real scenario where Glasker could become a day-one starter for the BYU offense.

Jojo Phillips Tiger Bachmeier

Kyler Kasper Legend Glasker

Reggie Frischknecht OR Tei Nacua Jaron Pula

Expectations

There are few expectations for this group, at least compared to other position groups that return proven veterans. With that being said, the expectations for this BYU football team are high. If BYU is going to achieve its goals this season, it needs at least two wide receivers to emerge as consistent contributors for the BYU offense.

What does that look like? While it would be nice to have, BYU doesn't necessarily need a tandem like Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston to emerge and combine for over 1,700 receiving yards. It will need players like Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper to be consistent enough to keep defenses honest. BYU has other weapons around the wide receivers at tight end and at running back. If the wide receivers can avoid being the weakness of the team, BYU's offense will be hard to stop.

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