How High Can WR Legend Glasker Climb on BYU’s Depth Chart During Fall Camp?

BYU Fall Camp is just around the corner. As the Cougars kickoff Fall Camp, returning production will be the theme at most positions. The position group that returns the least production - and has the most questions to answer heading into Fall Camp - is the wide receivers.

The Cougars are replacing the three wide receivers that played the most last season: Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen. Those three departures leave plenty of opportunities for new faces to step in at wide receiver and play a big role.

That's where true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker comes in. Glasker enrolled early, and he looked like the next big thing during Spring Camp. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the wide receiver depth chart and where Glasker could fit in.

The Floor

BYU will list at least six wide receivers in the two-deep. The Cougars have five wide receivers on their roster with college football experience: Jojo Phillips, Kyler Kasper, Reggie Frischknecht, Tei Nacua, and Tiger Bachmeier. At minimum, that leaves a spot open for one of the true freshmen wide receivers to be in the two-deep right away.

Legend Glasker was the freshman wide receiver that stood out the most during Spring Camp.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told the media that he expected Glasker to play right away. "I'll probably forget about somebody, but Legend Glasker is somebody who's really stood out this spring. I expect him to contribute this fall," Roderick said at the conclusion of Spring Camp.

Roderick's comments came before Cody Hagen decided to retire in May, giving Glasker more runway to play right away. Given the opportunities at wide receiver, combined with Glasker's performance during Spring Camp, we believe Glasker's floor is to be the two-deep as a backup going into the 2026 season.

The Floor: Two-deep

The Ceiling

Coming out of Spring Camp, we projected Kyler Kasper and Jojo Phillips to start for BYU. While that remains our projection today, the pecking order at wide receiver is subject to change during Fall Camp. Unlike last year where Chase Roberts was a proven commodity for BYU, the Cougars don't have a wide receiver on the roster that has produced a 500-yard season.

Even if Phillips and Kasper maintain their spots as starters, that leaves one starting position up for grabs. Glasker's ceiling is high enough to beat out more experienced players and start right away.

Glasker was running with the second-team offense the most during Spring Camp, but he was started to get more and more first-team reps over time. It's unfair to place starting expectations on a true freshman and normally there isn't a path for a true freshman to start right away anyway. However, the unexpected turnover at wide receiver opens the door for Glasker to start right way.

Glasker is probably the fastest wide receiver on BYU's roster. He was routinely getting behind the defense during Spring Camp. Aaron Roderick needs a wide receiver that can stretch the defense vertically, and Glasker fits that description.

Perfectly-thrown deep shot from Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker.



The true freshman wide receiver continues to make plays. pic.twitter.com/0ycUYUNdyB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

During Spring Camp, he was also creating separation with clean transitions out of his routes and he made some contested catches too. The biggest question mark for Glasker as a true freshman is his weight. He was listed at 175 pounds on the roster. That's not unique to him, either- most freshmen enter the program needing to add some weight. The question is whether or not he can handle the physicality of veteran cornerbacks in the Big 12.

That remains to be seen. He will have a full offseason to add 5-10 pounds before Fall Camp beings. Even a little extra weight could be enough to help him earn a starting spot during Fall Camp. While the floor is probably more realistic than his ceiling at this point, his ceiling is to be a starter as a true freshman. It takes a very talented player to start right way, but that's the kind of talent that Glasker showed during Spring Camp.

The Ceiling: Starter

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