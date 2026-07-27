Predicting the Winners of Position Battles Ahead of BYU Fall Camp
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The BYU football program kicks off Fall Camp next week. When camp begins, there will be multiple position battles to sort out. In this article, we will peek into our crystal ball and project the winners of BYU's top position battles.
1. Multiple starting spots are up for grabs at wide receiver
No position battle will be more important than the battles for the starting wide receiver spot. The Cougars are replacing the three wide receivers that played the most in 2025: Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen.
We feel confident that Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper will occupy two of the three starting spots. The third spot is completely up for grabs. There is a scenario where true freshman Legend Glasker could win the job. Another true freshman like Jaron Pula could factor in as well.
It's really tempting to go with the upside of Legend Glasker. He showed as well as he could have back in Spring Camp. However, we think Fesi Sitake will lean on someone with more experience, at least to start the season. The freshmen could play more and more. In fact, we expect the roles of Glasker and Pula to grow more and more as the season progresses.
Tei Nacua and Tiger Bachmeier will compete for those reps, but we give Reggie Frischknecht the slight edge to win this position battle by week one. Frischknecht got a lot of first-team reps during the Spring and he showed well.
Prediction
WR1: Jojo Phillips
WR2: Kyler Kasper
WR3: Reggie Frischknecht
2. Left guard
There is a long list of competitors that could win the left guard spot. Joe Brown and Trevin Ostler shared the first-team reps back in March. Sonny Makasini played in 14 games for BYU at guard last season. He will contend for the left guard spot after missing Spring while he recovered from an injury.
Zak Yamauchi, a Stanford transfer that started a handful of games for the Cardinal as a freshman in 2025, will also factor in. Yamauchi was limited by injury in the spring as well.
For this competition, we'll go with the more experienced option: Sonny Makasini. Makasini played 423 snaps for the BYU offense last season. He started the first two games of the year against Portland State and Stanford.
Prediction
LG: Sonny Makasini
3. Starting defensive ends
On paper, BYU has more talent along the defensive line than any other season in the Kalani Sitake era. Both starting defensive end spots are up for grabs and talented players like Nusi Taumoepeau, Tausili Akana, Hunter Clegg, Bodie Schoonover, Kini Fonohema, and Braxton Lindsey will compete for the starting jobs.
Of the returning players from last season, Viliami Po'uha and Bodie Schoonover played the most. However, Po'uha moved from defensive end to defensive tackle during Spring Camp, so we don't expect him to factor into these position battles.
The most talented defensive ends on last year's roster were the least experienced. Now that they have a year under their belts, we expect them to emerge and win the starting jobs. We project Nusi Taumoeapeau and Hunter Clegg to win the starting jobs.
Taumoepeau was BYU's most efficient pass rusher last season in terms of pressure rate, and we project him to take a step forward in his second season. Hunter Clegg played more snaps than any true freshman not named Bear Bachmeier. Clegg returned home from his mission in December of 2024. His experience, combined with a year of strength and conditioning, position him for what could be a breakout season.
Prediction
SDE: Hunter Clegg
WDE: Nusi Taumoepeau
4. Backup quarterback
BYU has declined to name a backup quarterback over the last few seasons. That probably won't change in 2026. If the battle between Treyson Bourguet and Enoch Watson is close, Aaron Roderick will probably put those two on the backup line with an "OR" in between them.
Treyson Bourguet is the more experienced option and he played well in the Spring. Bourguet's chief strength is his downfield pass ability. We give him the edge over the freshman Watson.
Prediction
QB2: Treyson Bourguet
5. Special teams
BYU's special teams units will feature new faces across the board. The Cougars need a new kicker, punter, kick returner, and punt returner.
These position battles could go many directions. Our confidence in these picks is lower than the other position battles on this list. These are subject to change during Fall camp.
Prediction
K: Matthias Dunn
P: Fuller Shurtz
KR: Terrance Saryon
PR: Cannon DeVries
6. CB3
BYU returns two starting cornerbacks in Therrian Alexander III and Evan Johnson. We expect those two to stay in the starting lineup. Historically, BYU rotates at least three cornerbacks. That's where Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams will compete for time against Jordyn Criss, Kevin Doe, Jonathan Kabeya, and Cannon DeVries.
We give the edge to Jayven Williams. Williams is the most experienced and he played well in the SEC last season.
Prediction
CB3: Jayven Williams
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist